Second Term: WIKE SET TO ROLL OUT KEY COMPLETED PROJECTS FOR FIRST 100 DAYS

Ahead of the first 100 days of his Second Term in office, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that his administration will commission several key projects.

Speaking after inspecting ongoing projects on Saturday, July 20, Governor Wike said the time for politics is over and this is now the time to deliver on campaign promises to the good people of Rivers State.

Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, who issued a statement Reporting on the Governor’s inspection tour, quoted Gov. Wike thus: “So many projects are lined up for commissioning during our first 100days during this second term. The Mile One Market, the Fruit Garden Market, Judges Quarters, Elelenwo-Akpajo Road, Government Secondary School, Ogu, Government Secondary, Abua and Western Ahoada County High School”.

Governor Wike noted that extensive work is ongoing at the Mother and Child Hospital, Sakpenwa-Bori Road, Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, Second Phase of Isiokpo Internal Roads, Sime-Eteo Road, Eleme-Afam Road among other key projects.

The Rivers state governor attributed his success in project delivery despite the dwindling economy to prudent management of scarce resources, saying government has reduced its recurrent expenditure to achieve desired goals.

“We must make sure that we satisfy our people. We give them what they want. They deserve the best.”

Governor Wike further noted that with politics over he is facing governance to satisfy the people by providing them with basic infrastructure . He expressed satisfaction with the level of work done at the project sites.

Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, who accompanied the Governor on the project inspection said the projects of the State Governor are people oriented, pointed out in an interview, that the unsolicited show of love by the people for the Governor, is a demonstration that they are happy with his performance.

“It shows that the people are happy that the Rivers State Governor is touching lives. For me, democracy is nothing but the opportunity to touch lives . These are projects that are people oriented. This is democracy in action “, Senator Ohuabunwa said.

He described commended the Rivers State Governor for providing basic infrastructure for the people.

Also speaking, the Edo State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Dan Orbih described Governor Wike as an exceptional politician with a clear mission to develop Rivers State.

“With the number of projects and the quality of work, you will know that he is a man with a clear mission to work for the good people of Rivers State “, he said.