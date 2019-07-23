WE WILL NOT STOP ASKING QUESTIONS UNTIL THE TRUTH ABOUT MY FATHER’S DEMISE IS REVEALED – Dumo Lulu-Briggs.

The Principal Members of the Family of High Chief (Dr.) O.B. Lulu-Briggs, comprising his 3 oldest sons, insist that the truth about their father’s death is yet to be determined.

Speaking through the Chief of the Lulu-Briggs family, Chief Dumo O. B. Lulu-Briggs, the sons said that there is no autopsy report yet.

“NONE WHATSOEVER,” Dumo Lulu-Briggs stated emphatically, even as he noted rhetorically: “So where my father’s wife got her report of no violent death must be that she knows what even the Nigeria Police, Ghana Police and Interpol does not know yet. That in itself should be subject of an investigation.

“Even the notorious interloper, Dr Lawrence Adusie has not tried to voice a comment since after the abracadabra. If my late father’s wife has knowledge of any autopsy report as I write, it must be one she authored because I have not seen any report.

“And by the way, that a death was unnatural does not necessarily mean it was violent. Isn’t someone trying, as usual, to be smart here?

All the parties agreed and it formed part of a High Court of Ghana Consent Order that seven months after the death was hidden from the police in Ghana and the mortal remains of my father was deposited in a morgue in Accra, only laboratory tests run from tissue samples taken from the body could reveal a conclusive outcome. As such, samples must be given to the police in Nigeria and Ghana investigating the matter and also to the parties in the matter.

Unfortunately, an interloper took over the entire exercise, sent out both the Ghana and Nigeria police pathologists, thereby precluding them from even observing the autopsy in an investigation by the police, and refuses to take samples for the police nor give samples to the parties. Yet someone is pretending to be jubilating.

Recall that the sons in a previous account, made it clear that Contrary to the aforesaid Order of the Court, in a rather bizarre twist of events, the autopsy was conducted by an interloper, a certain Dr. Lawrence Adusei instead of the named Col. (Dr.) Attoh. The said Dr. Adusei is known to be at the centre of various controversial autopsy reports including but not limited to the late Member of Parliament, J.B. Danquah, and Major Mahama. Dr. Lawrence Adusei, in blatant disregard for the aforesaid Court Order, took charge of the entire autopsy process, including conducting the autopsy and did not only refuse to take three (3) samples for examination but also emphatically denied the request of pathologists representing the sons of the deceased for a sample.

The sons have also said that while cause of death is yet to be determined, place and time of death still make up a huge mystery.

“Did our father die in Accra or he died in Nigeria? If he died in Nigeria, who kidnapped the corpse to Ghana? If, as our father’s wife now claim that as they arrived Accra aboard the charter aircraft they suddenly discovered that our father was completely motionless, did she alert the police?

How was she able to get an ambulance to take the dead body out of the Accra airport without a record to the police, immigration or airport authorities in Accra, Ghana? Did she breach the security in Ghana and Nigeria? These are some of the issues. Calling Chief Dumo O.B.Lulu-Briggs a bad name is just a distraction that can never hide or trump the issues.

“They can continue to be smart but the 99days for the thief is running out, the one day for the owner is just around the corner. The owner here is the law and it has a long arm.”

“In the over 5 hours she kept him at the PH International airport, inside an aircraft with the chartered aircraft doors locked so that no one could go in or come out, what were they doing inside?

“He had a tracheostomy tube inserted in his throat, he was 88years old, yet his wife had no pity on him, she had him holed up in an aircraft that was completely motionless, going no where for upwards of five hours yet claims to be surprised that our father too was completely motionless as they arrived Accra? What kind of inhuman treatment to a man that was kindness personified.

“In all of those hours, more than 6hours just to fly from Port Harcourt to Accra that is just an hour, no one attended to him, as they claimed he was sleeping all of that time. He made no sound. Of course only the living make sounds. So was he alive or already dead? The Law has a long arm.”

“I wont stop asking questions because in addition to being a great Nigerian, he was my beloved father. You would do the same if you had on my shoes.

“I was asking the questions quietly and privately but those who have murdered sleep and could therefore not find sleep thought it was best to malign me publicly. Now the public has opportunity of hearing the other side. The peace that cometh from justice SHALL PREVAIL,” Dumo concluded with philosophical conviction and certainty.