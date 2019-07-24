BASIC AND SECONDARY EDUCATION MINISTRY RELEASES 2019/2020 APPROVED  CALENDAR FOR DELTA SCHOOLS

The Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Asaba, has released the approved school calendar for the 2019/2020 academic session for public and private primary and post primary schools in the state.

According to a statement from the ministry, the first term for the 2019/2020 academic session would begin on Sunday, September 8, 2019 and end on Friday, December, 13, 2019 while the mid-term break for the first term would come up on Thursday and Friday, October 24 and 25, 2019.

Parents and Guardians are also to note that the second term would commence on Sunday, January 5, 2020 and end on Thursday, April 9, 2020 while the mid-term break for the second term would be from Thursday to Friday, February 13 and 14, 2020.

The statement also added that the third term for the 2019/2020 academic session would commence on Sunday, April 26, 2020 and end on Friday, July 17, 2020 while the mid-term break would come up on Monday, June 8 to Friday, June 12, 2020.

Furthermore, the ministry stated that any school that has genuine reasons to close earlier or after the stipulated dates in the school calendar should seek approval from the ministry as any school that does not adhere to the approved school calendar would be sanctioned.

It should also be noted that all boarding schools in the state are to resume on Sundays.

Students of public schools in the state are hereby advised to resume on the first week of resumption as a continuous assessment test with a score of 10% would be taken by them on the second day of resumption, the statement added.