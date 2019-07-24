DELTA GOVT SANCTIONS 15 PERSONS OVER COLLECTION OF UNAUTHORIZED LEVIES, PRINCIPAL TO REFUND N11. 1M

The Delta State Government has sanctioned 15 persons involved in the collection of unauthorized levies from students in public primary and secondary schools in the state.

A statement by the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, in Asaba on 24/07/2019, disclosed that the sanctions are in line with the findings of a board of enquiry set up by the ministry whose reports have been approved by the state Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

According to the statement, Mr. Ishmael Omolade, have been removed as the Principal of Ogor Technical College, Otor-Ogor, he is to refund the sum of N11,124,800.00 being monies illegally collected from students in 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 academic sessions and have been posted to the headquarters of Technical and Vocational Education Board in Asaba. In addition, normal disciplinary procedures are to be initiated for his early exit from the service very quickly.

Also, the Principals of the 5 other Technical Colleges in the state are to be issued letters of warning for engaging in illegal collection of levies from students and to forestall future occurrence, they are to refund the amounts illegally collected from students and examination candidates to them.

The Chief Inspector of Education in Sapele local Government Area, Mrs. Patience Ishegbe, is to be recalled back to Headquarters and queried, just as the Chief Inspector of Education in the Ministry of Education Oshimili North field office Mrs. Marian Oju, and that of Isoko North field office of the Ministry, Mr. Fidelis Ogbotobo, have been recalled back to the Headquarters of the Ministry.

Furthermore, Mrs. Veronica Igbigwe have been removed as head teacher, demoted by one grade level and posted out of Okotie Eboh Primary School 1, Sapele, and also the exact amount of unauthorized levy collected should be determined and she should be made to refund the amount back.

The Chairman and Secretary of Association of Primary School Heads(AOPSHON), Sapele Local Government chapter, Mr. Obukohwo Victor Iguele and Mr. Akpore Umuhurhu, respectively, were demoted by one rank/salary grade level and posted out of their present schools and are barred from heading any school for the next two academic sessions.

Head of Personnel Management (HPM), Sapele Local Education Authority, Mrs. Irene Egberi, demoted by one grade level and posted to SUBEB Headquarters, Mr. Monday Edoki, who at the time of the committee report was a political appointee, should be disciplined and sanctioned at his return back to his MDA and the Acting Head of Okotie Eboh Primary School 1, Sapele, Mr. Julius Bovi Mereti, reverted back to his position as classroom teacher and posted out of the school.

In the statement, the ministry revealed that this is the outcome of first phase of the investigations carried out by the board of enquiry and with time more names will be released, adding that this is to serve as a warning to the school heads of public primary and secondary schools in the state as well as Chief Inspectors of Education in various field offices of the ministry that the state government will no longer condone the collection of unauthorized levies in public schools in the state.

The board of enquiry was set up by the ministry following public outcry over rampant reports of collection of unauthorized levies in public primary and secondary schools in the state.