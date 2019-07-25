ADUN CHARGES UNION LEADERS TO IMPACT POSITIVELY ON MINISTRIES

The Permanent Secretary, Delta state Ministry of Water Resources Development, Dr Mrs Felicia Adun, has urged union leaders in the state civil service to fashion out ways of contributing their quota towards moving their various ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) forward.

Dr Adun gave the charge in her office in Asaba when she received the State Secretary of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Service Employees (AUPCTRE), Comrade Dinepre Torukeregha and the Ministry of Water Resources Development Chairman of the union, Comrade Jude Chinedu Ejeh paid her a courtesy visit to present two modernized information boards achieved by the executive members of the union in the ministry.

She thanked the chairman of the union in the ministry, Comrade Jude Chinedu Ejeh and his team for the laudable initiative, describing it as worthy of emulation by other union leaders in the state.

Earlier, the State Secretary of AUPCTRE, Comrade Dinepre Torukeregha, said that the initiative to embark on the project would stand the test of time, adding that the information boards would enable staff of the ministry to be adequately informed of crucial activities and meetings in the ministry.

Comrade Torukeregha, who advised other unions to emulate the legendary disposition and contributions of Comrade Jude Ekeh and his executives to the growth of the ministry of Water Resources, warned that the essence of the union’s money was not to be shared and squandered among the executives but to be used to improve unionism in the country and welfare of the workforce.

The AUPCTTRE State scribe, who commended the permanent secretary and management staff of the ministry for their cooperation with the union, especially for operating an open door policy, sued for continued partnership with the ministry to ensure that the policies and programmes of the Governor Okowa administration was actualized effectively.

In his remarks, the Chairman of AUPCTRE in the ministry, Comrade Jude Ekeh reiterated his members’ determination to contribute meaningfully to the welfare staff, stressing that the purpose of prioritizing the project was aimed at ensuring that every staff was abreast with the happenings in the ministry.

He stated that in tandem with his vision and commitment to service delivery, the union organised a two-day sensitization workshop in April, 2018 to equip officers of the ministry with the overview of labour/industrial harmonious relationship with the government.

While calling on the management and staff of the ministry to make effective and adequate utilization of the information boards to create awareness of the activities in the ministry, Comrade Ejeh lauded the permanent secretary and her team for their support and appealed for sustenance.