Aniagwu Buries Father-In-Law, As Fr. Anyanwu Admonishes Christians On Style Of Living

Chief Press Secretary to the Delta State governor and Commissioner-designate in the state, Mr Charles Aniagwu was, on Friday, 26/07/19, joined by associates, colleagues and well wishers, to bid his father-in-law, Engr. Cornelius Ogu, a befitting farewell.

The burial ceremony took place at Amaegbu, Umunama Ezinihite, Mbaise, in Imo State and the funeral Mass, which held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Umunama and celebrated by Rev. Fr. Francis Amaliri, was attended by colleagues and associates of Mr. Aniagwu, including; Mr Ifeanyi Egwunyega, Barr. Eugene Uzum, Mr Godspower Asiuwhu, Dr Ben Nkechika and Mr Matthew Tsekiri, among others.

Rev. Fr. Pius Onyebuchimadu Anyanwu had, in a homily delivered during the funeral Mass said, “we are all sure of the certainty of death, it will come the way God wants it to be and none of us can say this is when, where and how he or she will die, but, we are sure that one day, death will come.”

He admonished Christians to live good lives preparatory for the final destination after death which could be heaven or hell.

According to him, “everyone of us must prepare for this death; all of must embark on this journey; all of are called to the banquet, but, it is not all of that will be able to benefit from the banquet, that is why we should be prepared.

“There are so many things that are happening in the world today but, we should be focused and prepare for our passage from this world because, the greatest question is that when you leave this world, where will you go?” he asked.

The Priest continued, “all of us will die and after death, judgement and after judgement, it will be heaven or hell fire, so, we should prepare for eternity with the way we live our lives.”

Mr Aniagwu who is married to the eldest child and only daughter of the late Engr. Ogu, Mrs Jane Aniagwu of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) had, in a tribute, described his deceased father-in-law as “a devoted husband, and one of the dearest, loving man I have ever known.”

“My father-in-law was very strict on issues of morals; he was a good and honest man; he was also a hard-working man who not only provided and nurtured his family, but showed love to anyone else in need; he was a strong and proud man and I just wished he could live longer; may his soul rest in peace,” Mr Aniagwu said.