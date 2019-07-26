EMPLOYMENT; A SURE WAY TO BOOST ECONOMY – Ogidi-Gbegbaje

As a sure way to boost economic growth in the country, the Permanent Secretary Goverment House and Protocol, Mr. Eddy Ogidi-Gbegbaje has charged youths to harness their entrepreneurial and vocational skills to create employment in the country.

Mr. Ogidi-Gbegbaje gave the charge on Friday, 26/7/2019, in Asaba during the send-forth ceremony of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Batch B Stream II members who served in the Directorate.

He explained that self-employment was the best way to tackle the unemployment challenges in the country adding that youths should acquire vocational and entrepreneurial training rather than waiting for white collar job which was no longer feasible.

According to him ” Governments all over the world including Nigeria are looking for means to cut down cost and unemployment is not good for any economy so as youths with endless possibilities you can contribute your quota to help government by becoming employers of labour rather than waiting on white collar jobs.

“Self-employment is a sure way to boost our economy growth, solve the unemployment challenges and create opportunities to bring investment and wealth to our nation” he added.

He commended the corps members who served in the state as well as the Directorate for exhibiting exemplary characters “and making your families and states proud”.

Responding on behalf of the corps members Mr. Omoniyi Abodunrin thanked the management and staff of the Directorate for creating a conducive work environment and promised to be good ambassadors of the state.