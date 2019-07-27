OKOWA CONGRATULATES ASAGBA OF ASABA AT 94

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on Saturday felicitated with the Asagba of Asaba HRM Obi Prof. Chike Edozien, CFR as he turns 94 years on Sunday July 28, 2019.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, on Saturday in Asaba, the Governor on behalf of the government and people of Delta State joined the people of Asaba and Anioma nation, in celebrating the nonagenarian monarch and the oldest living Professor in Nigeria on his 94th birthday and 28th coronation anniversary.

He observed that the monarch’s 28 years reign as the 13th Asagba of Asaba has witnessed tremendous improvement in community relations, peace and prosperity of his domain, Asaba.

The statement read, “As one of the oldest traditional rulers in the country and the oldest living Professor, Governor Okowa extols the sterling leadership qualities of the royal father, which had over the years earned him numerous recognitions and awards.

“The Governor extols the maturity and wisdom of the royal father in administering his domain, consistently ensuring peace and development, and promoting a strong appetite for education and commerce among his people.

“Governor Okowa believes the nonagenarian has, over the years, successfully sustained the heritage of patience, tolerance and good neighbourliness that was bequeathed by his ancestors, and taken his people to new heights of integration into the global community.

The Governor affirms that the monarch has brought his solid intellectual pedigree and global exposure to bear on the leadership of the traditional institution which he inherited 28 years ago, adding that, “His Majesty’s pedigree has no doubt impacted positively in the modernisation of the Asaba traditional institution to accommodate the large influx of visitors as a state capital.

“Governor Okowa prays that the almighty God will grant the royal father longer life, good health and more wisdom to serve his people and humanity.”