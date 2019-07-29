OKOWA CHARGES PARENTS, GUARDIANS TO HALT DWINDLING VALUES IN CHILDREN

Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has charged parents and guardians to strive to halt the dwindling values in students and pupils in primary and secondary schools in the country.

The Governor, represented by the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, gave this charge on Sunday, 28/07/2019, during the N30 million fund raising ceremony of Our Lady of the Assumption School, Asaba.

Senator Okowa said that values have become very low in the children of nowadays not because learning facilities are not available or because teachers are not teaching well, but because parents are not doing enough to inculcate the necessary values into their children, adding that the time has come for Nigerians to return to our values of yesteryears .

The Governor said that the government is planning to partner with the church, community leaders, voluntary organisations, Parents’ Teachers’ Associations (PTAs) and other relevant bodies to fashion out very possible ways of restoring lost values in our children.

He advised the church to embark on a sizeable and manageable school project that they can finance and administer, stressing that the idea of building a school is a worthy venture since it is in the interest of members of the public.

The Governor assured the church that his support for the work of God cannot be shaken and promised to continue to throw his weight behind any laudable project initiated by the church.

Speaking during the ceremony, Rev. Fr. Anthony Ukwadi, stated that there is nothing like good education without good facilities that can provide a conducive atmosphere for the students to learn.

He noted that since the need for standard educational facilities have been identified as a problem to teaching and learning, then the solution of how to improve the quality of education and raising values and morals among students and pupils have been discovered.