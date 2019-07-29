OLISA IFEJIKA IS NEW DELTA CPS

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has appointed Mr. Olisa Ifejika as his new Chief Press Secretary. He replaces Charles Aniagwu, who is Commissioner designate and widely tipped to become the next Delta state Commissioner for Information.

A letter confirming his appointment, signed by the Delta State Secretary to the Government, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, was issued to Mr. Ifejika on Monday, July 29.

A Deputy Editor-in-Chief (DEIC) with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Olisa was reportedly picked ahead of three others who had been recommended for Governor Okowa’s consideration.

The new CPS hails from Illah, in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state and was a former board member of the state owned newspaper, The POINTER, having enjoyed a robust and excellent practice, both as a well respected thoroughbred professional member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE and an active and powerful activist and Unionist in the NUJ.

He also served as a member of the Justice Francis Tabai-led 2012 Delta State Flood Committee inaugurated by former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, where he represented the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on the committee.

Delta Media watchers can confirm that Mr. Ifejika has been one of the very few long time allies of Governor Okowa in the Media constituency, dating from the governor’s days as a Commissioner in the state.

A renowned journalist of over 30 years professional experience, Olisa Ifejika joined NAN in 1989 as a reporter and covered Asaba and Warri in a 20 years span. He then headed to Calabar in Cross Rivers state, where he served as state correspondent for two years and returned to Asaba as Head of Niger Delta Bureau.

He then moved up to the National Headquarters of NAN in Abuja and operated in the Federal Capital until his appointment as Chief Press Secretary to the Governor; a position many regard as a round peg in a round hole for him.