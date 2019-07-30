Breaking: SENATE CONFIRMS ALL 43 BUHARI MINISTERIAL NOMINEES

The Senate on Tuesday, July 30, confirmed all 43 ministerial nominees that were screened for appointment into the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The screening that began on Wednesday, July 24 and ended today Tuesday, July 30, with former Information Minister, Lai Muhammad as the last screened nominee.

Subsequently, the Senate took the next step of confirming all the screened ministerial nominees, when Senate president Ahmad Lawan put the question to the senators if they approved the appointment of each of the senators to which the lawmakers responded in the affirmative.

The exercise took five days with the senate screening all 43 Buhari nominees members, after deferring its scheduled two -months recess date of July 26, to commence and conclude the screening of the nominees whose list was submitted to the National Assembly by President Buhari on Tuesday July 23.

A good number of the nominees were asked to “bow and go”, when they appeared for the screening.

Here is a list of all the now Ministers-Designate

1. Uchechukwu Ogah (Abia)

2. Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom)

3. George Akume (Benue)

4. Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi)

5. Emeka. Nwajuaba (Imo)

6. Olorunnibe Mamora (Lagos)

7. Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun)

8. Adamu. Adamu (Bauchi)

9. Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers)

10. Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra)

11. Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo)

12. Mustapha Shehuri (Borno)

13. Abubakar Aliyu (Yobe)

14. Bashir Magashi (Kano)

15. Ramatu Aliyu (Kogi)

16. Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa)

17. Zubairu Dada (Niger)

18. Chris Ngige (Anambra)

19. Abdullahi Hassan (Nasarawa)

20. Sunday Dare (Oyo)

21. Muhammad Bello (Adamawa)

22. Sadiya Farouq (Zamfara)

23. Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna)

24. Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti)

25. Abubakar Malami (Kebbi)

26. Hadi Sirika (Katsina)

27. Osagie Ehanire (Edo)

28. Paullen Tallen (Plateau)

29. Festus Keyamo (Delta)

30. Ali Isa Pantami (Gombe)

31. Maigari Dingyadi (Sokoto)

32. Babatunde Raji Fashola (Lagos)

33. Dr.Mohammed Mahmoud (Kaduna)

34. Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara)

35. Rauf Aregbesola (Osun)

36. Goddy Jedy- Agba (Cross River)

37. Suleiman Adamu Kazaure (Jigawa)

38. Amb Mariam Katagum (Bauchi)

39. Clement I.K. Anade Agba (Edo)

40. Geoffrey Onyeama (Enugu)

41. Engr. Saleh Mamman (Taraba)

42. Sabo Nanono (Kano)

43. Lai Mohammed (Kwara)