IHEDIOHA IS IMO GOVERNOR, SAYS SUPREME COURT

Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has been confirmed as the substantive Governor of Imo State by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that Justice John Okoro, in a lead judgment of the Apex Court, on Tuesday July 30, dismissed a suit filed by Sen. Samuel Anyanwu challenging the emergence of Gov. Emeka Ihedioha as the Imo state governor on the grounds that the appellant failed to prove his case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Supreme Court held that: “The appellant has failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt the allegations made against the 1st respondent, therefore the case is hereby dismissed and cost of N200,000 awarded in favour of the first and second respondents”.

Sen. Anyanwu, a PDP Imo state governorship aspirant, had approached the Courts, seeking to nullify the victory of Emeka Ihedioha, as the victorious candidate of the PDP, even as he urged the courts to declare him the authentic winner of the party’s primary election.

He accused Ihedioha of engaging in over-voting, thuggery, which he alleged, swayed the polls in favour of Ihedioha who is now the governor of the state.

Ihedioha had in the primary election on October 1, 2018, got 1,723 votes to defeat Anayanwu who got 1,282 to come second.

The court of Appeal in Owerri, Imo State, headed by Justice Raphael Chikwe Agbo had in April, struck out the same suit challenging the emergence of the Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, as the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in the state, prompting Sen. Anyanwu to head to the Supreme Court.

The suit had earlier been struck out by the Owerri Federal High Court where Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who contested the primary election with Ihedioha, had commenced his legal battle to unseat the Imo state Governor.

In dismissing that suit, the Justices of the Supreme Court held that Anyanwu was unable to establish his allegations saying that the petitioner did not bring enough evidence to convince the court and establish the facts in his claims against Governor Ihedioha.