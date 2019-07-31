DELTA WILL CONTINUE TO BE NOLLYWOOD HUB OF NIGERIA – Okowa

The Governor, represented by the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, stated this during the official conferment of Patron, Directors Guild of Nigeria on a Deltan, Engr. Daniel Omoyibo, at Oleh, Delta State, on Sunday, July 28.He said that the state places a lot of premium on the nollywood industry because a good number of those involved are from Delta state and have been helping to remove the youths from the streets thereby channeling their energies into productive ventures.Senator Okowa appealed to the directors to continue to make the state a catchment area during their productions in other to groom and nurture more Deltans in the profession.The Governor then congratulated the new Patron of the body, adding that it was an honour well deserved, as Engr. Omoyibo has contributed immensely to the development of the profession, not just in the state but in the country.He encouraged Engr. Omoyobi to continue with his contributions to the upliftment of the society, as such ventures normally goes with appreciations from the public and recognition from appropriate authorities.The ceremony, which had many nollywood stars in attendance, was also witnesses by the member representing Isoko South 1 constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Kenneth Ogba, his Isoko South 11 constituency counterpart, Hon. Ferguson Onwo, the President General of Isoko Development Union, High Chief Iduh Amadhe, and a Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart in the state, Mr. Kingsley Erigbuem, among other personalities.