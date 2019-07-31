GBAJABIAMILA, ELUMELU, REPS MEMBERS VISIT  IDPs IN BORNO

Speaker of the Federal House of Reprentatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday, July 30, arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital to commence a scheduled visit to the constituencies and assess first hand, the state and management of the security situation and the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in the affected areas.

The Speaker came with a high powered delegation of about 10 members of the House, including Principal Officers and on his entourage was the Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, who happily took up the responsibility of informal protocol duties for the Speaker and the Reps team, as they touched down Maiduguri for the one day visit.

Addressing newsmen on arrival, Speaker Gbajabiamila affirmed that they were in Borno state on fact-finding mission and to assess comprehensive statistics of displaced persons and security challenge in the state.

It will be recalled that during a dinner organized in his honour by by the Lagos State Government and the people of his constituency, in June, Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila pledged that the Ninth National Assembly would be a reformist assembly and part of the reforms would entail visiting of constituencies, which would commence with a visit to Zamfara and Borno states where there are security challenges.

The Speaker also stressed that he will specifically visit the Internally Displaced Persons’ camps to see, first hand, what the situation is and it was in fulfilment of this very impirtant vow that he assembled the House of Reps team, including the Minority Leader, Hon. Elumelu, on this crucial tour.

The speaker and his team paid the customary courtesy calls to the state governor, Prof Babagana Zulum and the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai El-Kanemi, on arrival, after which they immediately headed to some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps, where they visited with the people, interacted with them, assured them that efforts were in top gear to address their plight and resettle them in their original homesteads as soon as possible.

This visit to the IDPs was historic as it is the very first time a sitting Speaker of the House of Representatives has visited Internally Displaced persons, IDPs camps, with a high level entourage of House principal officers and members, in the history of the National Assembly.