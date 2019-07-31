Omoko Leads UPU Youthwing On Courtesy Visit to Okowa

National President,Urhobo Progress Union, UPU Youthwing worldwide, Comr. Nicholas Omoko on Tuesday, July 30, led a delegation of the group, on congratulatory courtesy visit, to Delta State governor, Sent. Ifeanyi Okowa at Delta State Government House, Asaba.

Omoko, who briefed journalists shortly after the congratulatory visit, stated that they were in the State Government House to congratulate the governor after his overwhelming victory in the last election and also to consolidate on the partnership with the governor who has always been a partner with Urhobo nation.

The Urhobo youth leader noted that after assiduously working to ensure the victory of the governor, he felt it was needful, as a leader of the Urhobo youths, to met with the governor and suggest avenues and initiatives through which his second term would benefit his people, especially the youths of Urhobo nation.

Omoko congratulated the governor and while appealing to him to use the peaceful atmosphere in Urhoboland to develop the area, expressed optimism that the governor is out for serious business judging from the appointments made so far.

Omoko also confirmed that Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, in his response, thanked the Urhobo youths for the confidence reposed in him by Deltans to lead the State for the next four years, and assured them that his administration would be of all inclusive government.