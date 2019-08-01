AGHALINO CONGRATULATES MACAULAY, AS OKOWA INAUGURATES WARRI, UVWIE DEV. AGENCY GOVERNING BOARD

By Ajiri-Oghene Oreh

Event Centre, popularly called The Dome, in Asaba, the capital city of Delta state, was a beehive of activities on Thursday, August 1, 2019, as the Governing Board of the newly established Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency, which has Chief Joseph Otumara as Chairman, Comrade Ovuozourie Samuel Macaulay as Director General, with Dr. Sunny Ezonfade, Mrs Amaka Oboro and Prince Kelly Utuedor as members was inaugurated by the Delta State Governor, His Excellency, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa.

Immediate past Chairman, Governing Council of College of Education, Warri, Professor Samuel Ovuete Aghalino while congratulating the director general of the agency, Chief Macaulay, described him as a charismatic and visionary leader and a detribalised Deltan.

Aghalino in a statement revealed that, Macaulay has the requisite political sagacity, managerial capacity, and technocratic resources in initiating a development revolution that would revved up every sectors in Warri, Uvwie and environs and, restore their lost glories.

Aghalino who was pioneer first member of Delta State School of Marine Technology, Burutu, avouched that, Macaulay’s trail-blazing achievements in politics and public service when he made dizzying successes as the State Chairman of Nigerian Labour Congress, Commissioner for Inter-Ethnic Relations and Conflict Resolution, later as Commissioner for Power and Energy, Chief of Staff, and Secretary to Delta State Government were not lost on Deltans, and the smart Governor.

He further asserted that, with Macaulay’s personality, honesty, style, vision, altruism, preferences, and intellectual rigour to be brought to bear would make Warri, Uvwie and environs major economic hubs.

The federal university of Ilorin Don thanked, and praised the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for appointing Macaulay. He assured that, the former Delta SSG would vigorously work towards the actualisation of the SMART Agenda of the State Government in Warri, Uvwie and environs.