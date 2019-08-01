ANIAGWU HEADS INFORMATION, ONONYE RETAINS HEALTH, EGWUYENGA TAKES OVER YOUTH AFFAIRS, AS OKOWA ASSIGNS MINISTRIES TO NEW COMMISSIONERS

In what was arguably the worst kept secret and the most predictable portfolio assignment, Mr. Charles Aniagwu has at last been confirmed, as the Delta State Commissioner for Information.

Having preformed excellently as Chief Press Secretary to the governor, to the huge admiration and acceptance of Deltans, particularly those the Media constituency, the nomination of Mr. Aniagwu as Commissioner-designate left no one in doubt as to the portfolio would eventually be handed over to him, in the state Executive Council.

The overwhelming consensus is that he is the real deal, the perfect fit, a proper peg in it’s proper hole, as he takes up the information management responsibilities of Governor Okowa’s administration; a job he performed with great aplomb, fitness and equanimity, within the context of his office as CPS to the Delta governor.

Dr. Ononye Mordi, another perfect fit, continues as Health Commissioner, having been appointed a bit late in the second half of Governor Okowa’s first term, while the beloved and extremely popular and likable Ifeanyi Egwuyenga (Our mata na de mata), will bring great charm, zeal, dynamism,vigour and the bubbling effervescence of youthful bounce and creativity to the Ministry of Youth Development.

These are some of the portfolios assigned to the recently screened and cleared batch of Commissioners, announced by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his new Cabinet, in a statement released to the public, on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

The statement reads in full:

His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has approved the assignment of the following portfolios to the recently sworn in Honourable Commissioners,

1. Fidelis Tilijie – Finance

2. Barry Gbe – Economic Planning

3. Julius Egbedi – Agriculture

4. Churchill Amagada – Lands & Survey

5. Lawrence Ejiofor – Culture & Tourism

6. Arthur Akpovwowo – Urban Renewal

7. Martin Okonta – Water Resources Development

8. Ifeanyi Egwunyega – Youth Development

9. Mordi Ononye – Health

10. Chris Onogba – Environment

11. Ovie Oghore – Transport

12. Emma Amgbaduba – Oil & Gas

13. Gbubemi Ikolo – Technical Education

14. Mathew Tsekiri – Science & Technology

15. Henry Sakpra – Special Duties (Goverment House)

16. Charles Aniagwu – Information.

Congratulations!