DELTA ONLINE PUBLISHERS CONGRATULATE UKAH, EKWUGUM ON THEIR RE-APPOINTMENT

The Delta Online Publishers’ Forum (DOPF) has congratulated Ogbueshi Patrick Ukah on his appointment as a member of the Delta State Executive Council and subsequent deployment to the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education as commissioner.

The body also felicitated with the Communication Manager, Government House, Mr. Jackson Ekwugum on his re-appointment by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The congratulatory messages were conveyed in separate letters, and signed by the Chairman Mr. Emmanuel Enebeli and the Secretary, Mr. Shedrack Onitsha.

Felicitating with Ogbueshi Ukah, DOPF stated: “Of course, it needs no telling that in the Governor’s first tenure, you discharged the responsibilities of your office as Commissioner for Information with uncommon zeal, zest and candour. You were able to mobilize and galvanize the entire media genres in the state, and beyond, in a dimension that engaged their respective sense of belonging for effective information dissemination for the full delivery of the administration’s SMART Agenda.

“Today, the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa SMART Agenda is a well known phenomenon in every house hold in Delta State, and into which many have keyed in and are enjoying the resounding benefits. So much so that even external forces have applauded and appreciated what the Governor is doing by giving him awards in recognition of his good deeds, all in just four years.

“It was, therefore, not a surprise when the Governor proposed you again to the House of Assembly for their consent to re-appoint you as a commissioner and member of his cabinet for the second term. It is an expression of his trust in you as a diligent and loyal aide with focus for mandate delivery.

“For us in the Delta Online Publisher Forum (DOPF), you are a friend indeed, and a good bridge builder between us and the government.”

And for Mr. Jackson Ekwugum, DOPF wrote: “Your re-appointment is testimony of the diligence and candour your brought to bear in your work that has endeared you to him as a loyal team player, one that knows his onions.

“Besides, your skill as a tested journalist and an expert in strategic communication has helped in no small measure in bringing the government and the people together through effective communication of the policies, programmers and intentions of government to the people.

“The fall out is that Deltans, as well as external publics are kept abreast of the doings of the state government and they have come to appreciate them.

“You are a friend of the Delta Online Publisher’s Forum (DOPF) and we celebrate with you on your re-appointment for the second term.

“As you settle down to work in this second term, we wish you God’s strength, wisdom, protection and good health as you carry on the onerous work as the Communication Manager.”