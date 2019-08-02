IFEAJIKA, DELTA CPS, FELICITATES WITH OKEME @ 63

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Delta State, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika on Thursday, August 1, congratulated the Special Adviser to the Governor on Labour Relations and SERVICOM, Comrade Mike Okeme as he turned 63 on August 1.

The Governor’s spokesman in a statement in Asaba, described Comrade Okeme as a quintessential former labour leader with an uncommon disposition to touch lives.

He noted that Comrade Mike Okeme has been very instrumental to the good relations between the State Government and labour unions in the state.

“Comrade Okeme has a passion for service and as former Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Chairman in the state, he had contributed immensely towards the welfare of the state workforce by pursuing vigorously, critical issues that uplifted and impacted positively on the lives of civil servants.

“There is no doubt that your humility, sincerity of purpose and love for mankind has contributed immensely to your success in your various endeavours.

“It is my great pleasure to convey my warmest greetings and heartfelt felicitations to you on the occasion of your 63rd birthday” the statement added.