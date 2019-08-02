KEYAMO IS ATTORNEY GEN., FASHOLA UNBUNDLED, AMAECHI, NGIGE, ONYEMA, OTHERS RETAIN PORTFOLIOS, AS BUHARI NAMES MINISTERS

Festus Keyano, SAN, has been confirmed as Nigeria’s Minister of Justice/Attorney General, Rotimi Amaechi, Lai Mohammed, Chris Ngige, Geoffrey Onyema and a number of others, return to their old Ministries, but the main talking point is the unbundling of Babatunde Fashola, who now heads only the Power Ministry, while George Akume takes over from kinsman Audu Ogbeh in the Agriculture Ministry.

Godswill Akpabio expectedly gets the Niger Delta Ministry, while Engr. Saleh Mamman takes over as the Minister of Youth and Sports from the colourful and controversial Solomon Daulung.

The full Ministers list and their portfolios is published below:

1. Festus Keyamo, SAN – Minister of Justice Attorney General

2. Geoffrey Onyeama – Minister of Foreign Affairs

3. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed – Minister of Finance

4. Mej. Gen. (RTD) Bashir S. Magashi – Minister of Defence

5. Adamu Adamu – Minister of Education

6. Sabo Nanono – Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment

7. Chris Ngige – Minister of Labour and Employment

8. Mohammed Musa Bello – Minister of Federal Capital Territory

9. Ogbonnay Onu – Minister of Science and Technology

10. Timipre Silva – Minister of Solid Minerals

11. Abubakar Malami, SAN – Minister of Interior

12. Rauf Aregbesola – Minister of Budget and National Planning

13. Babatunde Fashola – Minister of Power

14. Mohammed H. Abdullahi – Minister of Works

15. Mustapha Baba Shehuri – Minister of Housing

16. Sen. George Akume – Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development

17. Rotimi Amaechi – Minister of Transportation

18. Dr. Osagie Ehanire – Minister of Health

19. Pauline Tallen – Minister of Women Affairs

20. Sen. Godswill Akpabio – Minister of Niger Delta

21. Lai Mohammed – Minister of Information

22. Dr. Muhammadu Mahmoud – Minister of Environment

23. Engr. Suleiman H. Adamu – Minister of Water Resources

24. Engr. Saleh Mamman – Minister of Youth and Sports

25. Hadi Sirika – Minister of Aviation

26. Amb. Mariam Y. Katagum – Minister of state for Transportation

27. Clement IK Anade Agba – Minister of State for Environment

28. Arch. O. Adegbite – Minister of State for Aviation

29. Sen. Adeleke O. Mamora – Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

30. Gbamisola Saraki – Minister of State for Solid Minerals

31. Ramatu Tijjani – Minister of State for Health

32. Sharon O. Ikeazo- Minister of State for Niger Delta

33. Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi – Minister of State for Power

34. Dr. Ukechukwu Ogah – Minister of State for Works

35. Sen. Tayo D. Alasoadura – Minister of State For Housing

36. Sunday Dare – Minister of State for Education

37. Amb. Zubairu Dada – Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development

38. Sa’adiya Umar Farouk – Minister of State for Labour and Employment

39. Abubakar D Aliyu – Minister of State for Budget and National Planning

40. Dr. Aliyu Isa Ibrahim Pantami – Minister for Communication

41. Emeka Nwajiuba – Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment

42. Goddy Jedy-Agba – Minister of State for Petroleum

43. Otunba Richard A. Adebayo – Minister of State For Defense