KEYAMO IS ATTORNEY GEN., FASHOLA UNBUNDLED, AMAECHI, NGIGE, ONYEMA, OTHERS RETAIN PORTFOLIOS, AS BUHARI NAMES MINISTERS

Festus Keyano, SAN, has been confirmed as Nigeria’s Minister of Justice/Attorney General, Rotimi Amaechi, Lai Mohammed, Chris Ngige, Geoffrey Onyema and a number of others, return to their old Ministries, but the main talking point is the unbundling of Babatunde Fashola, who now heads only the Power Ministry, while George Akume takes over from kinsman Audu Ogbeh in the Agriculture Ministry.
Godswill Akpabio expectedly gets the Niger Delta Ministry, while Engr. Saleh Mamman takes over as the Minister of Youth and Sports from the colourful and controversial Solomon Daulung.
The full Ministers list and their portfolios is published below:
1. Festus Keyamo, SAN – Minister of Justice Attorney General
2. Geoffrey Onyeama – Minister of Foreign Affairs
3. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed – Minister of Finance
4. Mej. Gen. (RTD) Bashir S. Magashi – Minister of Defence
5. Adamu Adamu – Minister of Education
6. Sabo Nanono – Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment
7. Chris Ngige – Minister of Labour and Employment
8. Mohammed Musa Bello – Minister of Federal Capital Territory
9. Ogbonnay Onu – Minister of Science and Technology
10. Timipre Silva – Minister of Solid Minerals
11. Abubakar Malami, SAN – Minister of Interior
12. Rauf Aregbesola – Minister of Budget and National Planning
13. Babatunde Fashola – Minister of Power
14. Mohammed H. Abdullahi – Minister of Works
15. Mustapha Baba Shehuri – Minister of Housing
16. Sen. George Akume – Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development
17. Rotimi Amaechi – Minister of Transportation
18. Dr. Osagie Ehanire – Minister of Health
19. Pauline Tallen – Minister of Women Affairs
20. Sen. Godswill Akpabio – Minister of Niger Delta
21. Lai Mohammed – Minister of Information
22. Dr. Muhammadu Mahmoud – Minister of Environment
23. Engr. Suleiman H. Adamu – Minister of Water Resources
24. Engr. Saleh Mamman – Minister of Youth and Sports
25. Hadi Sirika – Minister of Aviation
26. Amb. Mariam Y. Katagum – Minister of state for Transportation
27. Clement IK Anade Agba – Minister of State for Environment
28. Arch. O. Adegbite – Minister of State for Aviation
29. Sen. Adeleke O. Mamora – Minister of State for Foreign Affairs
30. Gbamisola Saraki – Minister of State for Solid Minerals
31. Ramatu Tijjani – Minister of State for Health
32. Sharon O. Ikeazo- Minister of State for Niger Delta
33. Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi – Minister of State for Power
34. Dr. Ukechukwu Ogah – Minister of State for Works
35. Sen. Tayo D. Alasoadura – Minister of State For Housing
36. Sunday Dare – Minister of State for Education
37. Amb. Zubairu Dada – Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development
38. Sa’adiya Umar Farouk – Minister of State for Labour and Employment
39. Abubakar D Aliyu – Minister of State for Budget and National Planning
40. Dr. Aliyu Isa Ibrahim Pantami – Minister for Communication
41. Emeka Nwajiuba – Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment
42. Goddy Jedy-Agba – Minister of State for Petroleum
43. Otunba Richard A. Adebayo – Minister of State For Defense