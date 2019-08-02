OKOWA WARNS POLITICAL OFFICE HOLDERS TO AVOID CORRUPTION; CAUTIONS AGAINST IN-FIGHTING, DIVISIVE TENDENCIES

Delta Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has charged political office holders in the state to ensure prudent management of funds and zero tolerance for corruption in the discharge of their responsibilities, even as he stressed that top government functionaries should be mindful of any manifestation of graft, impropriety and corruption as his administration strove for a stronger state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Boards of Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency and Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency, on Thursday, August 1, 2019, in Asaba, Okowa stated that political appointees were expected to be transparent while carrying out their activities.

The Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency has Sen. Ighoyota Amori as Chairman and Hon. Mrs. Joan Mrakpor as Director-General and Chief Adizue Eluaka, Hon. Blessing Adidi, and Dr. Isaac Wilkie.

Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency has Dr. Joseph Otumara as Chairman and Comrade Ovuozorie Macaulay as Director-General. Members are Dr. Sunny Ezonfade, Mrs. Amaka Egboro and Prince Kelly Otuedon

Also at the event, Barr Joseph Ojobu and Chief James Obeuwou were sworn-in as members of the Judicial Service Commission.

According to the governor Okowa, prudent fund management demands zero tolerance for any manifestation of graft, impropriety and corruption and I therefore, urge you to strive to live above board and employ transparency in the conduct of all your duties as selflessness is key.

“Our vision of a strong Delta is aimed at transforming the State into an inter-connected and united entity; that means we have to work hard to bring development to our people, not only to enhance their general welfare, but as a way of building sustainable peace.

“It is for these onerous tasks that this administration has articulated its focus for development,” he said, adding, “I, therefore, charge you (political appointees) to become conscious of your roles in the overall achievement of the laudable vision of this administration.”

“Let me warn against in-fighting amongst members of Boards as the Delta State government will not tolerate anything that will bring about needless distractions and embarrassment,” he added.

The governor who congratulated the political appointees, disclosed that “the appointment of both members for the State Judicial Service Commission is as a result of two vacancies that arose in the composition of the Delta State Judicial Service Commission, because two members have served out their terms in office; the State Judicial Service Commission is the executive body that handles matters relating to appointment, discipline and promotion of Delta State’s judicial officers and their support staff.”