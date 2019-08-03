ANIAGWU ASSUMES DUTY AS INFORMATION COMMISSIONER, VOWS TO REPOSITION STATE OWNED MEDIA OUTFITS

The new Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, has solicited the cooperation of management and staff of the ministry to reposition information service delivery in the state.

Mr Aniagwu, who made the call on Friday, July 2, at his maiden meeting with management and staff of the ministry, emphasized the need for training, proper management of staff, provision of tools and adherence to work ethics, for desired result.

The commissioner disclosed that his repositioning agenda would affect all the parastatals to make them function optimally, adding that arrangement had already been made to visit DBS Warri, DBS Asaba and the Pointer Newspapers to have firsthand understanding of their challenges in the areas of personnel, equipment and work environment.

He called on all to start from a zero level with him, saying there would be no room for bickering and back-biting but would work with everyone, irrespective of ethnic background, promising that although he would operate an open door policy, there was need for things to be done following due process in official matters.

“We are starting from a zero ground where everyone is a saint, no room for bickering and I want to work with everyone and that means we have to start on a clean slate,” the commissioner said, adding,”I am aware of your enthusiasm but I am not a magician, we are to do it together and I need to learn in the process.

“We need your cooperation; all of us must work; if you want your agency to come out tops, you must fold your sleeves for work. I am not afraid to be here for one must but I can assure you that the one month will be of impact,” Mr Aniagwu stated.

While frowning at hypocritical attitudes, he called for creative initiatives, rather than what he described as ‘hard work’, saying that what was paramount to him was for staff to put their experience to work.

The commissioner warned that he would not take kindly to lackadaisical attitude of staff posted to the MDAs who delay reports on activities in their respective offices, stressing that they owe it as a responsibility to inform the general public.

Mr Aniagwu challenged the parastatals to redouble their efforts to make their news attractive to the public in the course of serving the government and the public, reasoning that the business of information gathering and dissemination had become very competitive.

Earlier, while welcoming the commissioner to the ministry, the Functioning Permanent Secretary, Mr Paul Osahor JP, stated that the coming of Mr Aniagwu was an opportunity for the ministry to be repositioned to play its statutory role of being the mouthpiece of the state government.

He described Mr Aniagwu as a round peg in a round hole, informing him that his predecessor, Chief Patrick Ukah had done his best for the ministry in taking it to its present status and pledged the loyalty of all staff to the commissioner.

The meeting which feature an interactive session, had in attendance the General Managers of DBS Asaba, Lady Evelyn Binitie and the Delta Printing and Publishing Company Limited (DPPCL), publishers of the Pointer titles, Mr Monday Uwagwu.

Also present were the Acting General Manager of DBS Warri, Mr Malcolm Oteri; the Director of Publications and Production Services (DPPS) Mr Dona Obuseh; the Government Printer, Mr Lucky Omokri; and the Director of Orientation, Mrs Stella Macaulay, among others.

The highpoint of the meeting was the presentation of the handing-over note to the new Commissioner for Information, Mr Aniagwu by the Functioning Permanent Secretary, Mr Osahor.