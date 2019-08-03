BREAKING: Wike Sacks VC, DVC of Rivers State University

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has sacked the Vice Chancellor and Deputy Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, ostensibly over the spate of violence and killings that have rocked the school recently, as well as other improper administrative allegations.

This disclosure was contained in a press statement signed by Dagogo Adonye Hart, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Rivers State and issued on 3rd August, 2019, which further affirms that the Rivers governor has equally approved the appointment of Professor Opuenebo B. Owei, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University and suspended the ongoing employment exercise at the university.

The full statement reads thus:

Press Statement

Rivers State Governor and Visitor of the Rivers State University, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has relieved the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof Blessing Chimezie Didia of his appointment with immediate effect.

Also relieved of his appointment is the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Professor Magnus Oruwari.

Accordingly, Governor Wike has approved the appointment of Professor Opuenebo B. Owei, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University.

The Statement added that Governor Wike has suspended the ongoing employment exercise at the university.

Furthermore, a committee has been set up to investigate the employment exercise and report to the Rivers State Governor in two weeks.

Dagogo Adonye Hart,

Permanent Secretary,

Ministry of Education,

Rivers State.

3rd August, 2019.

Recall that the Rivers State University, has been recently embroiled in an orgy of cult related violence and killing spree, which has already reportedly claimed two lives, a final-year student of the Faculty of Agriculture, identified as Prince Barisua, who was said to have been shot in the head by the cultists around 2pm on Monday on the university campus after he finished sitting his exams, and a 300-Level Marine Engineering student known as Montana Million, who was shot dead in what seems to be a reprisal attack, two days after Prince Barisua Tuakabari, was killed.

These killings prompted Gov. Wike to issue a query to the Vice Chancellor of the school with a 24 hour ultimatum to respond, but it is not clear if the VC responded to the query or what was contained in his reply, before he was sacked by Governor Wike.