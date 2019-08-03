SDP Chairmen Forum Restate Stance on Stable Nigeria

Forum of States Chairmen, Social Democratic Party SDP, has restated its commitment towards building a virile democracy in the country.

Amb. Oke Idawene JP, Delta State Chairman and Chairman Forum of State Chairmen SDP in Nigeria made the promise on Friday in Abuja when the group paid a courtesy call on Rt. Hon. Adefisoye Adeyemi Tajudeen, SDP member representing Idanre, Ifedore Federal Constituency, Ondo State.

He maintained that as a custodian of Nigeria’s modern democracy SDP is more than determined to repositioned itself and take over the mantle of leadership in the country so that Nigeria can experience growth in all facets.

While noting that the party is still guided by the vision of late MKO Abiola, Idawene assured the lawmaker of the forum’s support for him at all times.

“We strongly believe that the SDP is the hope for the future. Based on the Party’s philosophy and principles, the SDP is being repositioned to take over power in 2023 in order to foster and promote the ethos and ideals of social democracy for the good of all Nigerians. We urge the true progressives and new breed politicians to join hands with the Party to lead Nigeria into prosperity.” He added.

On his part, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen pledged his loyalty to the party and to do everything possible to promote the visions of the party at all times even as he tasked the forum to continue to work in line with the philosophy of the founding fathers of the party.

Accompanied on the visit was Alh. Umar Tilde, SA to the National Secretary, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam.