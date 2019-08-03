WIKE SIGNS THREE BILLS INTO LAW, VOWS CRACK DOWN ON ILLEGAL STREET TRADING, SANITATION VIOLATIONS

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, on Friday, 2nd August, 2019, signed into law, three Bills passed by the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, reports that the bills signed by Governor Wike, in a bid to further strengthen the governance process are: Rivers State Street Trading, Illegal Markets & Motor (Prohibition) Bill No. 8 of 2019 , Rivers State Healthcare Facilities Registration Bill No. 6 of 2019 and Rivers State Environmental Protection and Management Bill No. 7 of 2019.

Giving his assent to the bills at the Government House Port Harcourt, Governor Wike said that the State Government is committed to entrenching good governance and the rule of law.

According to the Governor, the State Government will diligently implement the Rivers State Street Trading, Illegal Markets & Motor Park (Prohibition) Law to clean up Port Harcourt and its environs.

“We have vowed to bring Port Harcourt back to its Garden City status. This law will help us stop illegal street trading, illegal motor parks and illegal markets within the city centre.

“We are not going to allow the littering of the state capital. In the next few weeks, people will see improvements in Port Harcourt “, he said.

The Governor equally directed the State Attorney General to officially approach the Chief Judge of Rivers State for the appointment of Magistrates for the Mobile Courts to fully legitimize the law.

He said: “We have six mobile courts, so as they arrest offenders, they will be tried and sentenced by the courts. We didn’t start implementation because there was no law”, Governor Wike said, adding that the State Government has employed workers to fully implement and enforce the law.

He noted that the 400 Workers already engaged for the job, will work in shifts till 8pm everyday to ensure that nobody engages in street trading, illegal markets and illegal motor parks.

On the environmental law, Governor Wike said that the State Government will work towards improving the environmental sanitation of the State.

He said: “We are spending N6 billion to evacuate waste annually. Even at that, people carelessly dump refuse on the road.

“This time, if you generate refuse, you will pay Government to clear it . The Honourable Attorney General is to prepare a bill to be sent to the House of Assembly over these environmental issues “, the governor disclosed.

Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ikuinyi Ibani, in his own comments, said that the Rivers State House of Assembly was pleased with the achievements of the State Governor, hence they will continue to support his administration.

He noted that the three laws were focused on enhancing the living standard of Rivers people, stressing that what the State Governor was doing in collaboration with the State Assembly, will lift the State ahead of others.

The three bills had earlier been officially presented to Governor Wike by the Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Mr Martins Amaewhule for assent.