MACAULAY FELICITATES WITH DEPUTY SENATE PRESIDENT, OMO-AGEGE @ 56, SAYS ELEVATION HAS BROUGHT HOPE TO S/SOUTH, DELTA, URHOBO NATION

Prominent youth activist, motivational speaker and convener of the Africa Liberation Network, ALNET, a pan Niger Delta socio/political pressure group, Comrade Eddy Macaulay, has felicitated with the Deputy Senate President, Obaisi Ovie Omo-Agege, on the occasion of his 56th Birthday, eulogizing him for his political sagacity and describing him as a symbol of hope, not only for Urhobo nation, but indeed Delta State and the S/South region of Nigeria. Comrade Macaulay, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and one of the emerging political lights from Delta South who contested the last APC, Isoko Federal Constituency primaries for the House of Representatives, noted that the elevation of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to the top echelon position of Deputy Senate President in the 9th Senate, was a well deserved recognition, and while pledging the total support and submission of his political family to the leadership of the new DSP, expressed confidence that Senator Omo-Agege will take APC to the NEXT LEVEL in Delta State. The full message reads thus:

“On behalf of my political family, I heartily congratulate His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the Deputy Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the occasion of your 56th Birthday.

Clearly your well deserved elevation to the top echelon of Leadership of the 9th Senate, has brought hope to the South South, Delta State and the Urhobo Nation.

We understand the task ahead of you is much and we are happy to identify with and submit to your Leadership. Be rest assured, Your Excellency, that our loyalty and commitment to your leadership is total.

We pledge our complete dedication to the cause and re-assure you of our collective effort to always give you the required support to take our party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, to the NEXT LEVEL.

Once again, Congratulations Sir and Happy 56th Birthday.

Signed:

Eddy Macauley

For: Eddy Macauley Political Family