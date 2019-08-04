YOUR LEGACY IN DEVELOPMENT OF DELTA IS EVIDENCE OF YOUR LOVE FOR THE STATE, OCHOR TELLS IBORI AT 61

As Deltans join with the former governor of the state, Chief James Onanefe Ibori to celebrate his 61st Birthday, the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Christopher Ochor Ochor, in a statement on Saturday, August 3, 2019, while congratulating him, extoled his efforts to build the state while in government.

The Deputy Speaker stated that at the advent of his government, he was faced with the ethnic war that almost crumbled the state, but he weathered the storm, and brought the situation under control, by bringing the warring factions together.

“As you celebrate your 61st birthday, it is good to recast the efforts you put in building the state, as you became governor, and met a state that was almost destroyed by hatred and war. But in your charismatic way, you brought the situation under control.’

“As a governor you initiated policies that were focused in the development of the state, not only on infrastructure, but human capital development, security of the citizens of the state and social welfare. These policies are evidence of your legacy in setting the foundation of a well developed state, where peace and harmony will reign, as its today witnessed in the our political story.

“As a sign of our love, appreciation of your contribution to the development of our dear state and humanity, I, my family and political associates, congratulate you on your 61st birthday and we pray God to continue to guard you, protect you, and give you wisdom to continue to contribute you share to the growth of our dear state, Delta,” Ochor Ochor said.