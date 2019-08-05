Media

NUJ DELTA COUNCIL FELICITATES WITH IFEAJIKA, PRAYS FOR GOD’S GUIDANCE

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Delta State Council, has felicitated with Comrade Olise Ifeajika, on his appointment as the new Chief Press Secretary to the Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

The council in a message signed by the Chairman, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu and Secretary, Comrade Churchill Oyowe, said the appointment was a welcome development, describing Olise Ifeajika as a thorough bread professional with diverse experience in media management.

According to the union, the appointment of Ifeajika is another opportunity to strengthen the media management by sustaining and building more bridges of goodwill and friendship for the state government.

The council, while thanking Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the choice of Olise Ifeajika, prayed God to endow the appointee with the divine wherewithal to carry out his assignment with diligence and fear of God.

