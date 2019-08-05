WE ARE COMMITTED TO CLEANING UP PORT HARCOURT, WIKE TELLS ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICE PROVIDERS

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that his administration is committed to returning Port Harcourt to its Garden City status.

Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media, reports that Governor Wike made this pledge during an interactive meeting with service providers of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) on Monday, August 5, at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Governor Wike also gave all Sanitation Service Providers an ultimatum of seven days to effectively clean up their respective beats and declared that at the expiration of the seven days, Service Providers found wanting will have their contracts revoked.

The governor, while stating that his administration will improve the sanitary condition of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas, through diligent implementation of the environmental sanitation agenda of his administration, described the sanitary condition of the two Local Government Areas as unacceptable.

“As I go out daily, I feel unhappy because of the filth in different parts of the state capital. The job of cleaning this town must be done. At present, Port Harcourt is dirty and we must accept this fact. I stated this during my inauguration address. But we are determined to change the situation “, he said.

Governor Wike charged all environmental service providers to live up their responsibilities and justify the fees paid by the state government.

“I was not the person who awarded the contracts. I don’t even know the contractors. I have not restricted contracts to my supporters. Several of you are from the opposition parties. But we must endeavour to ensure that all parts of the state capital remain clean”, he said.

Governor Wike and the Environmental Sanitation Service Providers of RIWAMA then examined all the sanitation beats in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas.