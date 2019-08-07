OKOWA HAILS ONYEOBI @ 86

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, has felicitated with the Iyase of Asaba, Chief Patrick Onyeobi, as he clocks 86 years on August 7.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika on Tuesday in Asaba, Okowa described Onyeobi as a quintessential administrator and community leader whose leadership credentials were worthy of emulation.

He lauded the Octogenarian for his strong convictions and commended him for his unwavering commitment to humanity and astonishing accomplishments in life.

The Governor said, “Chief Onyeobi is a great symbol of the traditional institution of Asaba and has left indelible footprints on the sands of time,”

“As you mark your 86 years, we celebrate you and all that you have accomplished through your humble beginnings to your illustrious career as a former Secretary to the defunct Bendel State Government,”

“Your leadership prowess has continued to reverberate round the entire Asaba , Delta State and beyond and we celebrate your unforgettable contributions to advancing our state,”

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I heartily rejoice with elder statesman and administrator per excellence, a perfect gentleman and community leader of immense repute, Chief Patrick Onyeobi, the Iyase of Asaba.”

“While I felicitate with you on this joyous occasion, accept my best wishes and deepest goodwill of my government. You have served your state and community with distinction and untainted record,”

”You should be proud of this legacy which am convinced the people of Asaba and Deltans would always look up to you to tap from your fountain of wisdom.”