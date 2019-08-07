SAFEGUARD SENSITIVE EXAM MATERIALS, UKAH URGES EDUCATION MINISTRY STAFF

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, has warned staff in the examinations department of the ministry to ensure that they safeguard sensitive examination materials in their custody in other to guide against leakage of examination materials before the commencement of various examinations conducted by the ministry.

The commissioner, who gave this warning when he paid an unscheduled visit to the examinations department of the ministry in Asaba on Tuesday, August 5, directed that a secured place be allocated as a store for the safe keep of sensitive examination materials and also that a dedicated officer be given the keys to the store who would be held accountable if anything went wrong.

Chief Ukah urged the staff of the examinations department to be alive to their duties as the department plays a very key role in ensuring that the standard of education in the state is not compromised.

The commissioner reiterated the ministry’s commitment in curbing examination malpractices in schools in the state and admonished the staff of the department who are sent out as supervisors to monitor various examinations not to involve in examination malpractices as anyone caught would be sanctioned.

He assured the staff of the department that the ministry, through the state government, would provide them a conducive working environment in other to boost their productivity.

Earlier, the Director of Examinations, Dr. Moses Bragiwa, who conducted the commissioner round the offices in the department, pledged the loyalty of the staff of the department in other to help the commissioner succeed in his new assignment.