ABAJA, UMUKWATA MONARCH, PLACES NDOKWA WIDOWS ON MONTHLY SALARY

The monarch of Umukwata kingdom, in Ukwuani Local Government Area, Delta State, His Royal Majesty, King Friday Abaja, has concluded arrangements to alleviate the plight of Ndokwa widows by placing them on monthly salary.

A total of 240, that is, 80 widows from Ndokwa East, West and Ukwuani local governments, Delta State will benefit from his benevolence.

To be eligible to benefit, they are expected to obtain a form, free of charge, from the publisher of Ndokwa Vanguard Newspaper, Comrade Alaska Ekele.

They must not be above 35 years old, must be resident in Ndokwa land, must be a mother and was married to an Ndokwa man among other sundry requirements.

The business mogul and great philanthropist, in a press statement, said he asked God to bless him so that he can impact on the widows and less privileged ones.

On why he pegged the age limit to 35 years and not opened to all ages, HRM Abaja noted that opening up the process to all widows, would make it difficult to manage and administer effectively, even as he further reasoned, that those within the age limit of 35 years need assistance more than those in their 50s and above.

The Monarch has however been commended by top Ndokwa/Ukwuani royal fathers, leaders and elder statesmen, including the monarch of Emu kingdom, HRM Johnson Ekpechi Ulu, President General, Ndokwa Neku Union, NNU, Chiefs Johnson Opone, Admiral Mike Onah (Rtd), Barr C. I Egwuenu and Joseph Olise among others, for his philanthropic initiative.

It will be recalled that King Abaja has over the years, been involved in putting smiles on the faces of the people, through several human interest and infrastructure interventions and activities, including the construction of 7.5km road, interlocked all the streets of his Umukwata community in Ukwuani local government area of Delta State fortified with standard drainages, built 64 lock-up shops for his immediate community and has regularly provided free medical care for Ndokwa people.

Abaja also built a secondary school within six months after the foremost secondary school in Ndokwa, St George’s Grammar School, Obinomba, was returned to the missionaries and he is currently building a prototype of the famous Onitsha market, with 300 flats and 40 warehouses, to support the market, in addition to the 4km link road he is constructing to access the market, all of which are expected to be completed and ready for commissioning in October 2019, according to king Abaja.

Chief Friday Abaja, Ukwata I of Umukwata Kingdom, Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State, is presently basking with renewed royal authority as the state government had recently lifted a suspension order placed on the monarch in April this year over alleged “acts inimical to peace, order and good governance” and had directed that he be “required to state,” in writing to the Office of the Deputy Governor, “within seven days of receipt of the (suspension), letter why a more severe sanction should not be imposed on you.”

However, a letter lifting the suspension dated July 24, 2019, entitled “Withdrawal of Suspension” by J. N. Egwahor, Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Chieftaincy Affairs, Deputy Governor’s Office, stated: “I am directed to refer to our letter ref no. Ch578/VOLiv/916 and your response dated April 4, 2019 on the above subject matter and to convey the approval of the state government to forgive you and withdraw the suspension order earlier issued to you.

“We felicitate with you on this development as we pray for God’s guidance in the administration of your kingdom. Accept our warmest regard as always, please.”

Reacting to the withdrawal of the suspension, HRM King Friday Abaja said: “I’m particularly very grateful to God for everything that happened about my suspension. All things work together for good. I bear no grudge against anyone.

“I’ll continue to support the Delta State government in human capital development and in other areas that will put smile on the faces of Deltans,” the beloved Monarch promised.