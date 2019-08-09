Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that Rivers State is the only State of the Federation that the Federal Government has refused to refund monies used to execute Federal Projects.

Governor Wike also noted that Rivers State is the only State that the Federal Government has failed to pay funds that accrue to it from PAYEE.

A report by Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, says that Governor Wike made these assertions while speaking during a Solidarity Visit by Rivers State Traditional Rulers at the Government House Port Harcourt on Thursday, 8th August, 2019, even as the Rivers Governor regretted that politics has been placed above due process under the current dispensation.

Gov. Wike said: “I am not one of the Governors who will sell their people because they are struggling for relevance. Of all the 36 States of the Federation, it is only Rivers State that they refused to refund resources used to execute Federal projects.

“Rivers State is also the only State that they refused to return PAYEE funds that accrued to the State,” Gov. Wike affirmed, adding however that despite the refusal of the Federal Government to pay funds that are due to Rivers State, he will not bow to anybody and even if the funds are not remitted during his tenure, the state will ultimately get it from the Federal Government.

Speaking further, the Rivers Governor said that his administration has resolved to fight for the restoration of all oil blocks belonging to Rivers State.

He then informed the Traditional Rulers that his administration will give Staff of Office and Certificates of Recognition to all Recognised Traditional Rulers as part of his first one hundred days in office, adding that his administration will also distribute official vehicles to Traditional Rulers recognised by the Rivers State Government and the vehicles will be distributed in phases, beginning with First Class Traditional Rulers.

Governor Wike reiterated his declaration that the State Government has no land for RUGA settlements and urged Traditional Rulers to work with the Rivers State Government to improve security of lives and property.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers and Amayanabo of Opobo, King Douglas Dandeson Jaja said they were in the Government House to congratulate the Rivers State Governor on his victory at the Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal and the Supreme Court.

He commended the Rivers State Governor for setting up Operation Sting, which has improved security across the State. He said that Traditional Rulers will support Operation Sting in their respective communities.

King Douglas Dandeson Jaja said that the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers totally support the governor’s decision not to give Rivers land for RUGA settlements.