OKOWA COMMISSIONS MARKET IN MEMORY OF GOV. DICKSON’S MOTHER, IN BAYELSA; ADVOCATES FG, STATES COLLABORATION FOR GRASSROOTS DEVT.

Delta state Governor, Senator, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has called for greater collaboration between the Federal and State governments to attract positive development to the people at the grassroots.

Speaking on Thursday (08/08/19) when he commissioned The Goldcoast Memorial Market built in memory of Madam Goldcoast Dickson, late mother of the Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr Seriake Dickson, Governor Okowa noted that the people at the grassroots will fare better with good collaborative efforts between the Federal and State Government.

The commissioning exercise which took place at Toru-Orua Town, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State in the presence of Governor Dickson, Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment, Maryam Uwais, among other dignitaries coincided with the one year remembrance anniversary of Madam Goldcoast Dickson.

“I want to thank God for this project; it is important that when mothers make requests, it should be granted as our mother before her death, requested for the construction of this market, and it is gladdening that the market has been constructed.”

“It is also, heart-warming that the Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment is here to give out Trader’s Money; the beneficiaries are our people at the grassroots because, our people at the different communities benefit more when there is collaboration between the Federal and State government to engage in developmental programmes.”

“I know that 95 per cent of those who trade in markets are women and we are aware that when women have money, the family cannot go hungry; I am glad Trader’s Money is coming to the women who are trading in this market and I congratulate my brother for granting the request of his mother to build this market,” Governor Okowa said.

Dickson had said that he was spurred to construct series of projects, especially, granting his mother’s request to construct the market following his invitation by Governor Okowa to commission projects in Delta State.

He explained that apart from the excitement seen on the faces of the people in areas where roads were commissioned, the ovation that greeted him when he commissioned markets were overwhelming.

Dickson disclosed that though, the mother requested that he construct the market, his experience in Delta was a great inspiration as to how important market is to the women.

As part of the memorial event, a thanksgiving service was held, there was also, fund raising for Seriake Dickson Foundation and a ground breaking ceremony of the Goldcoast Dickson Memorial Cancer Centre.

Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan and Abdusalami Abubakar; Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, among others were also at the events.