CONTRIBUTE TO GROWTH OF RIVERS STATE, WIKE CHARGES RIVERS YOUTH

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has charged Rivers youths to invest their mental and physical strength in the growth of the state.

Governor Wike reminded Rivers youths that efforts invested in the transformation of the state will always be rewarded with leadership positions to consolidate on the development process.

Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, reports that the Rivers governor gave this charge on Wednesday,

7th August, 2019, when he granted audience to members of the NYSC Presidential Honour Awardees from Rivers State, at the Government House Port Harcourt.

“You have showcased the stuff that Rivers State is made of. I encourage other Rivers youths to emulate these youths who made a mark during their Service to the country.

“It is based on how you plan your life that you can create impact in the society. To be a Presidential Awardee is not an easy achievement “, he said.

The Governor said that with the training received during the outstanding NYSC Programme, the awardees will serve the state and country diligently.

“Your future is bright if you continue on this path. When you go abroad for further training, remember to return home to serve the state”, he said.

While congratulating the awardees for the achievement, Governor Wike granted their request for sponsorship in any university of their choice outside the country for their masters Degrees.

Earlier, Spokesman of the awardees, Otto Canon Chimenem lauded the governor’s leadership qualities, which has led to key projects across the state.

He said that they applied what they learnt from the Rivers State Governor in their respective places of primary assignment. He said such service led to their emergence on the Presidential Honours Awardees list after winning in their respective states.

“We put to practice the traits that we learnt from you. We did value added projects in different states where we were posted and we made Rivers State proud. All the awardees made positive impact on the states where they were posted to serve”, he said.

He said that by their quality contributions to the states where they served, they created a new impression about Rivers youths. He said that they are passionate about the state and are willing to serve the state whenever they are called upon.

He called on the Rivers State Governor to assist the awardees to further their education in leading universities outside the country.

The members of the NYSC Presidential Honour Awardees from Rivers State include: Otto Canon Chimenem, Victoria Amasi Gomba, Atu-Komi Barisrdum, Sam Adele Mariam and Anele Josephine.