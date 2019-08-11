DUMO LULU-BRIGGS BRIEFS ORUWARI BRIGGS HOUSE ON ISSUES, BURIAL PREPARATION FOR HIGH CHIEF O. B. LULU-BRIGGS; AS FAMILY PLANS MASSIVE EMPOWERMENT SCHEME IN HONOUR OF LATE PATRIARCH

David Diai

Oil industry titan, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs and the Oruwari Briggs family of Abonnema, in Akuku-Toru Local government Area, Rivers State, have collectively resolved to open a major life changing empowerment scheme to meaningfully empower selected men and women from the LGA and beyond, in honour of the late patriarch of the Oruwari Briggs House, the pre-eminently incomparable and phenomenal High Chief O.B Lulu-Briggs, who passed on in December 2018.

These and other disclosures were made, when, Chief Dumo O. B. Lulu-Briggs, the traditional head of the Lulu-Briggs Family and the family’s Chief mourner, on Saturday, August 10, 2019, met with Chiefs, youths, men and women of the Oruwari Briggs House of Abonnema, at the Oruwari Briggs Immemorial Compound, Abonnema, in Akukutoru Local Government Area of Rivers State, to brief them on issues surrounding the demise of the patriarch and preparations in view, to accord a befitting rites of passage worthy of the legendary stature and venerable pedigree of the great High Chief O.B Lulu-Briggs.

A statement by Uche E. Woke,

SA Media to DLB, issued on 10-08-2019, reports that Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, while addressing the Oruwari Briggs House august gathering, informed them that the briefing became necessary, as some of the the family members were already expressing worry over the delay in the burial of their widely respected son, High Chief O. B. Lulu-Briggs.

Recall that on the 27th of December 2018, the revered Kalabari Chief, Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs, a billionaire businessman who lived most of his life as a philanthropist, passed on to the great beyond. His death according to the Kalabari tradition demands that the family head and Chief mourner renders a formal report to the family with respect to the demise, burial preparations and arrangements; arising matters and resolutions.

At the family meeting which was presided over by High Chief Navy Captain A. B. Ajumogobia, (Acting Head of Oruwari Briggs House of Abonnema) Chief Dumo O. B. Lulu-Briggs, made his presentation accordingly. He gave a brief summary of related issues but expressed optimism that it will all end in praise. The Billionaire son of the departed sage also used the medium to encourage family members to have faith and never despair in the face of the unfortunate happenings as the events only prove that the man who died is a great man.

With the full support of Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs and his respectable brothers, the Oruwari family jointly resolved to open a major life changing empowerment scheme to meaningfully empower selected men and women from the LGA and beyond.

The strategic meeting ended with the Oruwari Briggs family members demanding that the mortal remains of their son be released to the Oruwari Briggs House by the Lulu-Briggs traditional head, and the family’s Chief mourner, Chief Dumo O. B. Lulu-Briggs for a befitting burial.