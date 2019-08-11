Sallah: DUMO LULU-BRIGGS FELICITATES WITH MUSLIM FAITHFUL

Rivers born oil industry mogul and renowned philanthropist, chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has felicitated with Muslim faithful on the occasion of the Eid Al-Adha (Eid el-Kabir) celebration, from Sunday August 11- Tuesday August 13, 2019.

The felicitation to commemorate the festival, also known as Eid Qurban, was contained in a special Sallah message signed by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs himself and released on his dedicated social media handles.

The message titled: SPECIAL EID AL-ADHA GREETINGS TO THE MUSLIM FAITHFULS, reads thus:

Today which is also our Christian day of worship happens to be a special day for our Muslim brothers and sisters.

The Eid al-Adha is understood to be one of the holiest days in the Muslim calendar. And to me, it is particularly significant because it reflects the Abrahimic gesture of obedience, selflessness and sacrifice; basic characteristics that define true humanness.

It is my earnest prayer that all of us, Christians and Muslims alike, will reflect upon and imbibe these divine attributes and exhibit them daily so that our societies and our nation can become better accommodating and peaceful for all of us to live in.

Happy Salah to my Muslim brothers and sisters! May the Almighty God bless you all.

Dumo Lulu-Briggs