REPS MINORITY CAUCUS SALUTE MUSLIMS AT EID EL-KABIR, CALL FOR SOWORE’S RELEASE IN THE SPIRIT OF EID

The Minority caucus of the House of Representatives has called on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, forgiveness, and sacrifice in order to move the nation forward.

The caucus made the call in an Eid-el-Fitr goodwill message endorsed by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, on Monday 12th August, 2019 and made available to the media, in Abuja.

The lawmakers, who also called for the release of the political activist and journalist, Omoyele Sowere, noted that although the challenges facing the nation were overwhelming, they could be overcome if the government rallied all Nigerians to work together as one people.

“As we felicitate with the Muslim faithful at Eid-el-Kabir, we also call on our Muslim brothers and sisters to use the occasion of this very important festival to pray for the peace and wellbeing of our nation. There is the need to reflect on and imbibe the exemplary legacies of the Prophet Mohammed, especially his life of love, forgiveness, and sacrifice.

“In the same vein, we urge President Mohammadu Buhari to direct the release of the activist, Mr. Omoyele Sowere, in the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir and in deference to democracy.

“Nigeria is currently besieged by enormous economic and security challenges and we expect the Federal Government to direct its attention, energies, and state resources at surmounting them.

“We also expect the government to rally Nigerians across political, religious, and ethnic divides to work as one people to salvage the nation,” the caucus stressed, in the Message.