OCHOR CELEBRATES OSAKWE, AMORI AS THEY MARK THEIR BIRTHDAYS, DESCRIBE BOTH AS POLITICAL ICONS IN DELTA STATE

Delta State Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor, Sunday August 11, 2019, joined thousands of Deltans to felicitate and celebrate with two Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftains, Chief (Senator) Patrick Osakwe, and Chief (Senator) Ighoyota Amori, as they marked their birthday anniversaries.

Speaking at the sideline of the celebrations, which were held at Benin City, in Edo state, and Mosoghar in Delta State respectively, the Delta State Deputy Speaker, described the duo as great political icons who, at different times, helped build the political sphere in Delta and political followers who, today, have helped in the transformation of their immediate environments.

Rt. Hon Ochor pointed out that, while Senator Osakwe was a senator of the federal republic, he vigorously pursued the development of the state, especially, the development of Ndokwaland, as he ensured road infrastructures are built across the entire Ndokwa nation, and other parts of the state, and at same time pursuing for the indivisible family of the party at all time.

Extolling the distinguished Delta North former Senator, Rt. Hon. Ochor said: “Chief (Senator) Patrick Osakwe had come along way, as he had contributed greatly to our dear state, Delta. As a three time senator, he ensured that infrastructures, especially roads were built in Ndokwa land, and the entire Delta North, through the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

“He has been a loyal party man and has remained focused to the development of the party. He had at different fora, used his experience in politics and business to always negotiate for peace among the aggrieved in the party. He is a political and business icon, and I celebrate with him for attaining the age of 71 years,” Ochor gushed.

Also speaking at the birthday thanksgiving anniversary of Chief (Senator) Ighoyota Amori, who clocked 67 years on August 8, 2019, Rt. Hon Ochor described the former Delta Central Senator, as an illustrious son of Delta and the people of Ethiope West, as he had been a great source of development to the area, having attracted different social and economic institutions at critical intervals, which had increased the socio/economic base of the people.

Ochor also pointed out that it’s only a great planner, with the dexterity to have a positive change that can do what Chief Amori had done in Delta Politics.

“Today our leader and political icon in Delta, Chief Ighoyota Amori, is thanking God for attaining the age of 67. He has shown his love over the years for Delta state and his immediate constituency. He has always been driven by the motivation to achieve and that can be seen in the nooks and crannies of Ethiope West, as his actions in politics had attracted developmental benefits to his people,” Ochor stated.