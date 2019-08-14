KANDY SEA SET TO LAUNCH NEW ALBUM, UNVEIL STATE-OF-THE-ART MUSICAL EQUIPMENT, AUGUST 31

All is now set for the Launching of a new musical album from the stable of a renowned reggae maestro, Mr. Cyril Eziomume Nwaodi a.k.a Kandy Sea.

The new Album titled, “Lead Me On”, is billed to be launched on Saturday, 31st August, 2019, in a well planned event that will be chaired by the Honourable member representing Aniocha North State Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Engr. Emeka Emmanuel Nwaobi.

Speaking on the event, Kandy Sea revealed that the album launch, which will have the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial district at the national Assembly, distinguished Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, as the Father of the Day, will be an avenue where his newly acquired latest state of the art musical instrument will be unveiled and presented.

He further said that the event, which will be coordinated by Sandrich Promotions, has been scheduled to hold at the prestigious DOWNTOWN HOTEL & SUITES, located at Plot 16, sewage road, Gowon Estate, Egbeda, Lagos, adding that the immediate past Delta State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Chief Emma Bazim Chinye, is expected to grace the occasion as the Special Guest of Honour and Chief Igbinazaka Ugowe doubles as the Chief Host.

The Anioma born reggae music icon assured that arrangement has been concluded for maximum security to be put in place at the event which starts by 3 pm, even as he noted that new talent will also be discovered at the event.

Shedding more light on the album, the reggae crooner revealed that the new musical treat will be a blend and fusion of dancehall and what will be described in Ajegunle parlance as galala or swo made popular by the likes of Daddy Showkey, Baba Fryo, Daddy Fresh, Father U-Turn, African China and Original Stereoman, and a few others who were flag bearers poster boys at that time.

The title song of the album, Lead me on, is a call for unity and peaceful co-existence, which is key to development and growth and entire album also celebrates brotherly love as the main attribute required for success no matter the obstacles.

While encouraging everyone, particularly the youths to do things rightly, the reggae maestro also philosophizes that everything in life is a process which all must prepare to follow, adding that the youths must avoid the get rich quick attitude and embrace the principle of hard work and endurance before pleasure.

“Most rich people you see today suffered before becoming what they are. But many will not believe it. So, the youth must work harder to attain their goals in life,” Kandy Sea said,

Appraising the fortunes of reggae music in Nigeria, especially with hip-hop and R&B dominating the music scene, Kandy Sea, who noted that reggae was still very popular globally, was however quick to indict reggae artistes in the country including himself, for allowing the genre to fade away so fast after the buzz of the 80s/90s, when reggae music was the toast of every radio station across the country.

“I have been saying this without mincing words; I blame the reggae artistes in Nigeria including myself for allowing reggae not to be felt like before. We relaxed; this is the industry we have been controlling. It is like when you are winning in a football match, when you relax, the small boys will begin to defeat you.

“Check it very well; there is no artiste that has sold like reggae musicians in Nigeria. People still want to hear reggae; Radio stations play it. But we are not following up with the modern reggae. I don’t know if most of the top reggae musicians in Nigeria are playing reggae music. I must admit that there was a little bit of relaxation. Reggae music is not all about protest alone; it expresses love, genuine love. We are coming back to it,” he stated.

Born on 16 April, 1972, to Mr. and Mrs. Nwaodi of Ogbe Obi Quarters, Onicha-Olona in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, Nigeria, Cyril Eziomume Nwaodi, aka Kandy Sea, attended Ugba Primary School, and Boys Secondary School, all in Onicha Olona. He later proceeded to Ezi Secondary School in the same Local Government Area where he continued with his SS 1 and SS11, however, as a result of family decision, again he moved to New Bethel Secondary School, Isulo, in Orumba North Local Government Area, Anambra State, where he obtained his Senior Secondary Certificate.

While in New Bethel Secondary School, Isulo, the highly determined and resourceful young Cyril started his music career.

His first Album titled, “Enough Is Enough hit the airwaves in 1990 and the market performance was exceptional and impressive. This motivated him to intensify more effort in his music career and in 1992/1993 he hit the Nigerian Music scene with another album, HUMBLE LION which had some unforgettable tracks like, He Gives Me Joy, Kandy Sea Has Come and Lots of others.

The market performance of this same album was excellent and the proceeds realized from the sales, made him an instant millionaire.

HUMBLE LION was applauded as one of the best reggae music ever waxed in Nigeria, to the extent that it was nominated as one of the best Gospel Album of the year and also nominated as one of the best Reggae Jam of the year, which he later won.

The encouragement and popularity he got from this Album propelled him to go into research for the third album, NO ONE KNOWS TOMORROW. The Album gave his musical career the first international facelift as he was invited by so many music lovers to come to overseas for performance.

Kandy Sea who is a cousin to the late Reggae Icon and Ambassador, Ras Kimono, is renowned for his inspirational music and he has featured in many International musical Concerts.

With six albums to his credit, Kandy Sea or Humble Lion ass he is popularly addressed by friends and admirers is no longer a rookie in the Nigerian music space, and with the launch of the new album, Lead me on, the maestro of great reggae dancehall and airwaves favorites like “Enough is Enough” and “No one knows tomorrow” is set to rekindle the excitement and acceptance which made reggae musicians the toast of the music industry and took the country and airwaves by the storm, with its pulsating rhythms.