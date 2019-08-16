PARTICIPATORY GOVERNANCE OUR STRENGTH – Okowa

*SWEARS IN MOFE PIRAH AS EXCO MEMBER

Delta Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has attributed his administration’s success in the delivery of people-oriented programmes to his adoption of participatory governance.

He stated this on Thursday, August 15, 2019, in Asaba while swearing in Mr Mofe Pirah as a member of the State Executive Council.

Okowa said that his administration operated an open-door policy, which allowed Deltans from all walks of life to contribute to decision-making process in the state.

“I believe in a participatory government in which Deltans, from opinion leaders, youths, traditional rulers and the women, are all represented and partner us as a government to achieve set goals of building a stronger state.

“Our administration’s goal is to develop the people and develop infrastructure to create an enabling environment for the private sector to grow.

“We are determined to reduce unemployment rate and develop every sector of the state.

“Every political appointee must key into our programmes and relate freely with the people because, achieving a stronger Delta will be beneficial to all,” he said.

The governor charged the newly sworn-in Commissioner to be ready and willing to serve Deltans.

“You have a role to play in helping this administration to achieve its goals and it is my hope that you will use your position to work for the benefit of Deltans and the state in general.

“You were part of my cabinet in the first tenure; you already know the policies and it is my belief that you will do your best to help us attain our dream by working diligently in this new tenure,” he said.

Responding, Pirah thanked the governor for giving him the opportunity to serve Deltans and assured him of his commitment to work for the achievement of a stronger Delta.