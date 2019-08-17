ELUMELU CELEBRATES IBB @ 78

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu, has felicitated with former Nigeria Military President and head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida GCFR, on the occasion of his 78th birthday anniversary.

In a congratulatory message signed personally by him and made available to the media on Friday, August 16,

in Abuja, Hon. Elumelu described General Babangida as a great patriot, brave soldier and venerable elder statesman, who has contributed immensely to the political and economic evolution of Nigeria.

“On behalf of my dear wife, family and the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives, I felicitate with you, great patriot, our amiable leader and elder statesman, as you clock 78 years today, we celebrate with you on this auspicious occasion”, he stated in the message.

Elumelu who represents Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State, in the House of Representatives, expressed his gratitude to the retired General for his guidance and political mentorship over the years and stressed that apart from all that he has done for the progress of Nigeria, General Babangida’s influence has not only impacted on him positively as a person, but indeed the people of Aniocha/Oshimili and Delta State as a whole, assuring that they will continue to be grateful to him for his innumerable contributions to their existences as a geographical entity.

“Our dear leader and father, apart from your innumerable contributions to our dear country Nigeria, your life has been a great source of Joy not only to me as a person, but to my primary constituents, Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency and Delta State as whole. We will always celebrate you as a phenomenal leader of incomparable preeminence.

“It is our prayers that the good Lord will always sustain you in good health, bless your new age and keep you strong for you to continue to give your valuable advice towards a better, peaceful and united Nigeria”, the Minority leader stated.

Happy Birthday Your Excellency. Congratulations Sir.