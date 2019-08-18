WHY WE DISGRACED EKWEREMADU IN GERMANY – IPOB **** Puts Nwodo on Notice; Targets Umahi, Ugwuanyi, Ikpeazu, Obiano, Others for Global Attacks

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has given reasons why its members attacked Senator Ike Ekweremadu, immediate past Deputy Senate President, in Nuremberg. Germany, on Saturday. August 15, describing him as an instigator and supporter of the Nigerian organized “Operation Python Dance”, a “traitor,” and being among those that got the pro-Biafra group proscribed, alongside the South-East governors.

The IPOB has also reportedly put Chief Nnia Nwodo, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, who it accused of supporting the Operation Python Dance in the South-East, on notice and equally ordered its members across the world to attack the Governors of Ebonyi, Enugu, Abia and Anambra states anywhere they are seen, in the global diaspora.

This information was disclosed in a news item sourced from an influential online news portal, Igbere TV, which credits the dire warnings to a statement it received from IPOB Spokesman, Emma Powerful, in which the group allegedly declared that South-East governors and some Ndigbo leaders had been marked as enemies to be attacked if they were seen in any of the 100 countries their members were residing.

The statement quoted Emma Powerful as claiming that the directive was given by the recognized supreme leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and that in obedience to the IPOB leader’s order, its members were the ones who attacked a former Deputy Senate President, Dr Ike Ekweremadu, in Nuremberg, Germany on Saturday.

The statement further quoted Emma Powerful as vowing that IPOB would take similar action against the South-East governors and Ndigbo leaders, if they dared to attend any public event abroad.

South Eastern Nigeria watchers will recall that the Operation Python Dance was launched by the Nigerian Army in the South-East in 2016 in the wake of protests by IPOB members who were demanding secession from the country and one of the major targets of the operation was a widely reported raid on the home town of the leader of the IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, in Umuahia, Abia State, which featured some footages of blood and casualties, even as the supposed main subject of the raid, Nnamdi Kanu, had escaped before the raid and whose whereabouts have been unknown till date, despite sporadic sightings and media appearances on several global news platforms.

The Federal Government had subsequently proscribed IPOB, tagging it a terrorist organisation on September 18, 2017, under the Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2013 and this, coupled with the increased violent and fatal attacks by suspected Fulani herdsnen on Igbo communities, farms and homesteads in the South East, has apparently triggered this recent IPOB directive to target it’s own kinsmen in political office, who have now been accused as collaborators.

The statement by Mr. Emma Powerful, sourced from Igbere TV, reads thus:

“Today (Saturday), the Nuremberg IPOB family in Germany, in keeping with the long-standing directive from our leader to hound all instigators of the Operation Python Dance, is glad to report that Ike Ekweremadu was confronted and duly hounded out of a so-called New Yam Festival event in Germany.

“Despite repeated warnings to the organisers of this jamboree that Enugu, Ebonyi and other parts of ‘Biafraland’ is under siege by the Fulani caliphate and their collaborators within, they went ahead to invite a known traitor, co-conspirator and one of those who worked with Igbo governors to proscribe and tag IPOB a terror organisation while they never raised any voice against the murderous Fulani herdsmen.

“This should serve as a warning to Nnia Nwodo, Dave Umahi, Okezie Ikpeazu, Willie Obiano and others that any day we find them in a public event abroad, they will be humiliated. IPOB is strategically located in over 100 countries around the world. Anywhere we find them, they will be dealt with”.