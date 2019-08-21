KEYAMO BAGS JUNIOR MINISTER, FASHOLA UNBUNDLED, AMAECHI, NGIGE, LAI MOHAMMED RETAIN PORTFOLIOS, AS BUHARI NAMES MINISTERS

Contrary to widely anticipated expectations, Festus Keyano, SAN, who many had touted as Nigeria’s next Attorney General/Minister of Justice, especially after his Senate screening where he boldly boasted that he would unbundle the Supreme Court, has instead been given a less influential portfolio as Minister of State, Ministry of Niger-Delta.
And the irony of his appointment is that he will arrive at the Niger Delta Ministry as the Minister of State, to find a man whom he had prosecuted for corruption, in his days with EFCC, as his Senior Minister; the uncommon Governor himself, Chief Godswill Akpabio, the new Minister of Niger Delta.
Rotimi Amaechi, Lai Mohammed, Chris Ngige, Geoffrey Onyema and a number of others, return to their old Ministries, but another talking point is the partial-unbundling of Babatunde Fashola, who now heads only the combined Works and Housing Ministry, while a new man from Taraba state, Engr. Sale Mamman, is now hlin charge of the Ministry of Power.
Sunday Dare takes over the Youth and Sports Ministry from the colourful and controversial Solomon Daulung, while two of the seven women in President Buhari’s new cabinet, Pauline Tallen and Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, will head the Ministry of Women Affairs and the triple portfolio Ministries of Finance, Budget and Economic planing respectively.
Another women, Gbemisola Saraki, will deputise Rotimi Amaechi as the Minister of State, Ministry of Transportation, while Sharon Ikeazor will serve as Minister of State, Environment in the new Federal cabinet.
The full Ministers list and their portfolios, in what has been dubbed #NextLevelCabinet, is published below:
1) Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah (Abia) – Mines and Steel Development, State
2) Muhammed Musa Bello (Adamawa) – FCT
3) Sen. Godswill Obot Akpabio (Akwa Ibom) – Niger Delta
4) Chris Ngige (Anambra) – Labour & Employment
5) Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra) – Environment, State
6) Adamu Adamu (Bauchi) – Education
7) Amb Maryam Katagum (Bauchi) – Industry, Trade and Investment, State
8) Timipre Silva (Bayelsa) – Petroleum, State
9) Sen. George Akume (Benue) – Special Duties
10) Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Borno) – Agriculture, State
11) Godwin Jedi-Agba (Cross River) – Power, State
12) Festus Keyamo (Delta) – Niger Delta, State
13) Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi) – Science and Technology
14) Dr. Osagie Ehanire (Edo) – Health
15) Clement Ikanade Agba (Edo) – Budget and National Planning, State
16) Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti) – Industry, Trade and Investment
17) Geoffrey Onyeama (Enugu) – Foreign Affairs
18) Dr. Ali Isa Pantami (Gombe) – Communication
19) Emeka Nwajuba (Imo) – Education, State
20) Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa) – Water Resources
21) Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed (Kaduna) – Finance, Budget and National Planning
22) Dr. Mohammad Mahmoud (Kaduna) – Environment
23) Mohammed Sabo Nanono (Kano) – Agriculture
24) Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd) (Kano) – Defence
25) Hadi Sirika (Katsina) Aviation
26) Abubakar Malami (Kebbi) – AGF and Minister of Justice
27) Ramatu Tijani Aliyu (Kogi) – FCT, State
28) Lai Mohammed (Kwara) – Information and Culture
29) Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara) – Transportation, State
30) Babatunde Raji Fashola (Lagos) – Works and Housing
31) Adeleke Mamora (Lagos) – Health, State
32) Mohammed A. Abdullahi (Nasarawa) – Science & Tech, State
33) Amb. Zubairu Dada (Niger) – Foreign Affairs, State
34) Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun) – Mines & Steel Devpt
35) Sen. Omotayo Alasuadura (Ondo) – Labour, State
36) Rauf Aregbesola (Osun) – Interior
37) Sunday Dare (Oyo) – Youth and Sports
38) Dame Pauline Tallen (Plateau) – Women Affairs
39) Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers) – Transportation
40) Mohammed Maigari Dangyadi (Sokoto) – Police Affairs
41) Engr. Sale Mamman (Taraba) – Power
42) Abubakar D. Aliyu (Yobe) – Works and Housing, State
43) Sadiya Umar Faruk (Zamfara) – Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.