WIKE SETS UP TASK FORCE ON STREET TRADING, ILLEGAL MARKETS, MOTOR PARKS

Governor Nyesom Wike has inaugurated the Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks, with the mandate to commence operations in the Thirteen (13) Zones within the State, from Monday, August 26th, 2019.

A statement issued and signed by Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Information & Communications, further advised all those who are concerned, to vacate the streets of Port Harcourt in their own interest, or face the full wrath of the law.

Rivers State Government wishes to inform the General Public that His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has inaugurated the Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets & Motor Parks.

Following the inauguration, the Task Force will commence full operations in Thirteen (13) Zones within the State from Monday, August 26th, 2019.

The Zones are:

1. Old Port Harcourt Township/ Lagos/ Station/ UTC Bus Stops.

2. Slaughter/ Woji/ Oginigba.

3. Flyover/ Mile 1 Market.

4. Mile 3 Market/ Ikoku/ Building Materials.

5. Rumuokoro Junction.

6. Fruit Market/ Garrison/ Waterlines.

7. Presidential Hotel/ Rumuola.

8. Rumuokwuta/ Mgbuoba Market/ Location Junction.

9. Artillery/ Rumukwurushi/ Eleme Interchange/ Oil Mill Market.

10. Eliozu Junction Flyover/ East – West Road.

11. Choba/ Uniport/ East – West Road.

12. Rumuolumeni/ Rumuepirikom and

13. Akpajo/ Onne/ Eleme/ Refinery Road.

All those concerned are advised in their own interest to vacate the streets of Port Harcourt or face the full wrath of the law.

Paulinus Nsirim

Permanent Secretary

Rivers State Ministry of Information & Communications