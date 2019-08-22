Controversy, Governance, Niger - Delta News

AKPABIO, KEYAMO RESUME AT NIGER DELTA MINISTRY (Photo News)

Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, the former ‘uncommon transformation’ Governor of Akwa Ibom state and Chief Festus Keyamo, SAN, Keyamo, erstwhile Director of Strategic Communications (Official Spokesperson) of the 2019 re-election bid of President Mohammadu Buhari and former prosecutor, EFCC (who actively and aggressively prosecuted Akpabio for corruption not too long ago), both resumed work, as Minister and Minister of State respectively, in the Ministry of Niger Delta.

They were received on arrival by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dame Didi Walson-Jack, Mni, and it was smiles all the way, #nextlevel.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.