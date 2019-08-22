OCHEI, FORMER DELTA SPEAKER, CONGRATULATES AMAECHI, KEYAMO, ADEBAYO, OTHERS ON INUAGURATION

A front row All Progressives Congress(APC) leader in Delta state, Rt Hon Victor Ochei has warmly felicitated Rt. Hon Chibuike Amaechi, on his reappointment and subsequent inauguration, as a two-time minister of transportation in the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

In a congratulatory letter, Ochei, also a former speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, described Amaechi’s return to the transportation ministry, as an eloquent attestation to his landmark achievements during his first tenure.

He observed that, President Buhari’s stance on retaining Amaechi at the transportation ministry, stemmed from his impressive antecedent, replete with copious demonstration of sterling adroitness, unalloyed patriotism and selflessness.

This, he said accounted for Amaechi acquitting himself creditably, in previous undertakings as a prolific administrator, consummate legislator, pragmatic governor and most recently, minister per-excellence.

Similarly, the speaker emeritus has also congratulated Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN), as the minister of state, Niger Delta Affairs ministry.

He posited that, his delight at the development, stems from the fact that the minister had constantly exhibited undiluted passionate sincerity, patriotic commitment, selfless and humane disposition in previous undertakings especially, in fighting the cause of the down trodden in the society.

Meanwhile, Ochei has described Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, who is the Minister of Trade, Industries and Investments, as a visionary, meticulous and experienced administrator, with requisite knowledge and exposure for progressive governance.

This was contained in a congratulatory letter to the former governor of Ekiti State on his inauguration.

In his words, “His Excellency, Otunba Adebayo has through the years demonstrated a high sense of honesty and responsibility in both private and public endeavours”.

“As an erstwhile governor of Ekiti state, and recently, the National Deputy Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress(APC) as well as other innumerable ventures, he left indelible legacies; a feat he is capable of reenacting as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In the same vein, he extended his warm felicitations to other ministers who were inaugurated , describing them as being eminently qualified to steer governance in Nigeria to greater heights, based on their pragmatic track record.

According to him,” I harbour no iota of doubt that, this Federal Executive Council as inaugurated, will impact Nigerians positively. This is based on the inherent positive attributes each of them is endowed with. And which they have applied in the successful discharge of previous assignments. Therefore, I am very optimistic that, if these attributes are brought to bear on governance, they will enhance the quality of deliberations and decisions by the Federal Executive Council, as the precursor to the fruition of President Muhammadu Buhari’s next level agenda which will be of immense benefit of the Nigerian populace”.