AYANG AKANIMO AYANG: Celebrating Another Garland For A Distinguished Honorable Gentleman

– By Emmanuel Paragon Mbong

He is the man of the people in which Eket State Constituency will never forget in a hurry.

This rave of the moment, gave them a five star performance when he was in the saddle before handing over the baton to the incumbent, to continue from where he left off. .

Yesterday, this distinguished son of Akwa Ibom State took command by adding another feather to his cap.

Hon Ayang Akanimo Ayang bagged a Fellow of the most prestigious Nigerian Institute of Management ( Chartered) at the Muson Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos with other top notched recipients.

It was indeed another confirmation of excellence. He stood out among the crowd as a gold fish due to his exemplary behaviout , dedication ,humility enthusiasm and insight which are very inspiring attributes of this prized jewel.

Other dignitaries that came from far and wide to rejoice with him on auspicious occasion in the month of august were Eng Etido Inyang, Chairman, Ibom Power, Dr Nsidibe Akata aka ATM, a Consultant on Geoscience and Environment, Mr Aniekan Willie, Chairman / CEO, Mantra Protection Solutions Ltd, Dr Eddie Eyibo, a retired Permanent Secretary.

Other big wigs included Ambassador Iboro Williams and Mr Ofonmbuk Nelson, Chairman and Secretary, respectively, of the Akwa Ibom State Branch of the institute.

His better half and learned gentlewoman, Barrister Mrs Jane Anyang was also ever present to lend his support, love. care and protection for her heart throb.

You deserve all the good things that happen to You. Don’t feel guilty and accept the blessings.

THUMBS UP HON AAA ( FNIM)