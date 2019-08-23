Breaking: “NO CAUSE FOR ALARM”, SAYS DINO MELAYE, AS TRIBUNAL NULLIFIES KOGI WEST SENATORIAL ELECTION

Dino Melaye, the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial Zone in the National Assembly, has reacted swiftly to the shock ruling of the Kogi State National Assembly/State Assembly election petition Tribunal, which today, August 23, sacked him as the senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, nullified the entire Kogi West senatorial election held on February 23, 2019 and subsequently ordered a fresh election in the district.

Reacting promptly to the tribunal verdict, via his social media Twitter handle, Senator Melaye vowed to appeal the judgment.

He wrote: “On Tribunal judgement. No cause 4 alarm at all. Even if it went my way they will still go to the Appeal Court. Our mandate can not be taken.

“We will get judgment at the Appeal Court. There will be fresh election in Kogi West bc I will be Governor. For my Senate mandate no shaking,” he twitted.

A follow-up official press statement issued by Senator Dino Melaye further described the ruling of the Kogi West election tribunal, nullifying his election as a total miscarriage of justice, which, according to him, is: “full of importation of information that are alien to the case.

“I however commend the courage and moral strength of the chairman of the tribunal for resisting evil and standing on the part of justice. I have confidence in the Appeal court to right the wrongs as contained in the pronouncements of the judgement.

“I also want to tell those jubilating that their jubilation will be short lived, while appealing to my teaming supporters to remain calm as their mandate is safe and secured and cannot be taken through any mischievous means,” he said.

Melaye further noted that his legal team is already working on appealing the judgment.

Recall that Senator Dino Melaye had defeated his closest challenger, Senator Smart Adeyemi and other candidates in the February 23, 2019 election to win a second term in the upper legislative chamber.

Adeyemi, dissatisfied with the declaration of Melaye as winner, had immediately filed a petition before the tribunal to contest the result, alleging that the process was plagued with irregularities and substantial noncompliance with the rules and guidelines for the election.

The tribunal, in a unanimous judgement delivered by the three-member panel, led by Justice A. O. Chijioke, agreed with Adeyemi and annulled the election in a ruling delivered on Friday, August 23.

It further ordered for a fresh election to be conducted in the district.