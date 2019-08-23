DINO MELAYE, ALAIBE, 32 OTHERS CLEAR PDP HURDLE FOR KOGI, BAYELSA GUBER PRIMARIES

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial Zone, Senator Dino Melaye and the former Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Chief Timi Alaibe, are amongst 34 top politicians who have been screened and cleared by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as qualified aspirants for the Bayelsa and Kogi States party’s governorship primaries, scheduled for September 5, 2019.

This confirmation was given by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, who further disclosed, during a media briefing with newsmen, on Wednesday, August 21, that all the 13 screened aspirants from Kogi and the 21 aspirants from Bayelsa State, were all cleared.

According to the list, the aspirants that were cleared with Ndutimi Alaibe in Bayelsa State, include incumbent Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, John Gboribiogha Jonah, Kaniebi Okoko, Great Maciver, Franklin Osaisai, Benson Agadaga, Frederick Agbedi, Reuben Okoya, Diri Douye, Talford Ongolo, Kemlea Okara and Benson Konbowei.

Others are; Dr. Godknows Igali, Johnson Kiyaramo, Paulker Emmanuel, Yariela Oliver, Anthony George-Ikoli, Robinson Etolor, Nimibofa Ayawei, David Alagoa and Igiri Ziperedein.

They were all screened at the PDP Secretariat at Wadata, Abuja by the screening committee headed by the Governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde.

Those cleared with Senator Dino Melaye in Kogi State were former Governor Wada Idris, Erico Ameh, Aminu Suleiman, Grace Adejoh, Abubakar Ibrahim, Kabiru Haruna, Musa Wada, Saliu Atawodi (retd), Mohammed Adah, Victor Adoji, Baye Averehi and Emmanuel Omebije.

The aspirants from Kogi State were screened by the Screening Committee headed by the Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, at the PDP presidential campaign office in Maitama, popularly called the Legacy House.

The PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, while addressing the cleared aspirants stressed that the party had no preferred aspirants as to who will emerge governorship candidates in the two states, even as he added that the party would ensure a free, fair, transparent, level playing field for all in the governorship primary elections in the two states.

“The election of the ad hoc delegates will resume from Thursday. The elections will be transparently done to the satisfaction of all. The party and indeed the National Working Committee has no preferred candidates. We can’t do that to the the detriment of the party.

“Our only duty is to ensure that only the best candidates emerge. We will follow the rules to the letter because we want the best. Anyone that tells you that the party has a preferred candidate is deceiving you. The era of impunity in the party is gone.

“As the National Chairman, I will not preside where anyone will claim that he or she is the preferred candidate of the party,” Prince Secondus said.